OU football: Punter Luke Elzinga, a Central Michigan transfer, commits to Sooners

Oklahoma landed a transfer commitment from Central Michigan punter Luke Elzinga on Sunday. Elzinga, a redshirt junior in 2022, has two years of eligibility remaining.
Excited for the next chapter! Thank you @nunez_jay @CoachVenables for this opportunity! #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/vr8VKR7d6p— Luke Elzinga (@ElzingaLuke) January 1, 2023
The 6-foot-4 Grand Rapids, Michigan, product was a two-time All-MAC first-team selection by Pro Football Focus with the Chippewas. Elzinga averaged 42.4 yards per punt during his career.
According to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Elzinga was the No. 23-ranked punter in the 2019 recruiting class.
With former star punter Michael Turk out of eligibility, the Sooners are looking for his replacement. On OU's current roster is freshman Brady Braun and redshirt junior Josh Plaster, but neither have attempted a punt in their careers.
