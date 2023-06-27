 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football lands commitment from 2024 3-star running back Xavier Robinson

OU football helmet

OU football helmet during the OU football spring game on April 22.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

OU landed a commitment from 2024 three-star running back Xavier Robinson on Tuesday.

Robinson rushed for over 2,500 yards and 40 touchdowns in 2022 and is touted as the No. 58 running back in the 2024 class, per 247 Sports. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder attends Carl Albert High School in Oklahoma City.

Robinson chose the Sooners over offers from Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Colorado and more. Robinson is OU's ninth commit from the 2024 class and first running back of the cycle.

Newsletters

Tags