OU football lands commitment from 2024 3-star running back Xavier Robinson

OU landed a commitment from 2024 three-star running back Xavier Robinson on Tuesday.
B⭕️⭕️MER pic.twitter.com/22Xc9VCRX9— x (@xavierrobinson0) June 27, 2023
Robinson rushed for over 2,500 yards and 40 touchdowns in 2022 and is touted as the No. 58 running back in the 2024 class, per 247 Sports. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder attends Carl Albert High School in Oklahoma City.
Robinson chose the Sooners over offers from Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Colorado and more. Robinson is OU's ninth commit from the 2024 class and first running back of the cycle.