OU football: Former Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray signs contract extension with Arizona Cardinals

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray has signed a five-year extension worth $230.5 million with the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero first reported Thursday.
Source: The #AZCardinals and QB Kyler Murray have now agreed to terms on his extension. 💰— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 21, 2022
The contract makes Murray the NFL's second highest-paid quarterback on a per-year basis at $46.1 million. Murray, 24, had two years left on his rookie deal, including the Cardinals' fifth-year option. Instead, Arizona locked up its quarterback through 2028.
Cardinals are giving Kyler Murray a five-year, $230.5 million deal that includes $160 million guaranteed, per source. It gives Murray the second highest paid QB average at $46.1 million per year. https://t.co/tTnUJXGSm3— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 21, 2022
After an offseason of speculation, Murray will enter the 2022 season with a new deal.
Murray was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. The two-time Pro Bowler has collected 11,480 passing yards and 90 total touchdowns in 46 career games. Murray played at Oklahoma for two seasons and won the Heisman Trophy in 2018.
Arizona made the signing official as its quarterbacks are slated to report to training camp Thursday.
THIS IS𝙏𝙃𝙀 KYLER MURRAY EXTENSION TWEET! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ljfAl8BTRx— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 21, 2022
