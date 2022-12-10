 Skip to main content
OU football: Former Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy, Twitter reacts

Caleb Williams

Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams celebrates after taking the final knee during the Valero Alamo Bowl against No. 14 Oregon at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Dec. 29.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday evening in New York.

Williams transferred to Southern California in February, following former Sooners coach Lincoln Riley out west to continue his development. He threw for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns this season and also won the Walter Camp and Maxwell awards.

Williams burst onto the college football scene in 2021, becoming OU's starter at midseason after leading a historic comeback win over Texas. The former five-star recruit from Washington, D.C., recorded 1,670 passing yards and 18 touchdowns in seven starts and 11 appearances as a Sooner.

Williams became USC's record eighth Heisman winner by edging out three other quarterbacks — Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, TCU's Max Duggan and Georgia's Stetson Bennett. He potentially could've picked up OU's eighth Heisman had he stayed in Norman.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Williams' award:

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior majoring in journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

