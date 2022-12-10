OU football: Former Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy, Twitter reacts

Former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday evening in New York.
Williams transferred to Southern California in February, following former Sooners coach Lincoln Riley out west to continue his development. He threw for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns this season and also won the Walter Camp and Maxwell awards.
Williams burst onto the college football scene in 2021, becoming OU's starter at midseason after leading a historic comeback win over Texas. The former five-star recruit from Washington, D.C., recorded 1,670 passing yards and 18 touchdowns in seven starts and 11 appearances as a Sooner.
Williams became USC's record eighth Heisman winner by edging out three other quarterbacks — Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, TCU's Max Duggan and Georgia's Stetson Bennett. He potentially could've picked up OU's eighth Heisman had he stayed in Norman.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Williams' award:
Football fans if you couldn’t believe why @CALEBcsw followed @LincolnRiley to USC, watch the Heisman Trophy Presentation tonight on @espn— Cale Gundy (@OU_CoachGundy) December 10, 2022
Y’all have a lot of hate in y’all heart man. Let that stuff go. Lincoln gone. Who cares. Caleb gone. It is what it is. Don’t wish bad on them. If the kid win the Heisman clap for him. He worked hard for that moment regardless of what school he at— Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) December 10, 2022
I want Billy Sims to give Caleb Williams a Boomer. Leave the ball in his court.— Brady Trantham (@BradyDoesSports) December 11, 2022
lol 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fYHfJVOmot— Mike Steely (@steelyonsports) December 11, 2022
https://t.co/yMkko6KSEe pic.twitter.com/HT1k7sAa0c— RedDirtSport (@RedDirtSport) December 11, 2022
Mf just look like the H13man !! https://t.co/FHJdQsAglu— 🅿️errion Winfrey (@pdontplay) December 11, 2022
Give it to Stetson just to see Twitter burn.— Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) December 11, 2022
Keep doing your thing @CALEBcsw #Heisman 💪🏽💯— Dr. David Surratt (@DrDavidSurratt) December 11, 2022
ESPN just used a @TRowOU audio for a USC Caleb Williams TD. 👀— Tattoo Baker 🎥✨ (@QB1TATT00) December 11, 2022
I wasn't the only one who heard this. WTF? @espn https://t.co/JXp7DQSNAE— Mr. Pilkington (@Onikuno) December 11, 2022
Maybe they’ll build a mini statue of Caleb Williams at Heisman Park in Norman. Like a bobblehead.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 11, 2022
CALEB FOR HEISMAN !— Delarrin Turner-Yell (@dtturner11) December 11, 2022
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄— Devin Newsom (@DevinNewsom) December 11, 2022
What's the money line on Lincoln Riley crying?— Tattoo Baker 🎥✨ (@QB1TATT00) December 11, 2022
Didn’t take long to see just how good he was once he got out there. Props to Caleb Williams. https://t.co/wk0PUnCehe— Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) December 11, 2022
Billy Sims never disappoints! BOOMER‼️— Abbie McD (@Soonerab1) December 11, 2022
Jalen Hurts is doing okay friend https://t.co/r99jDSxx6c— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) December 11, 2022
Kind of another Heisman for the #Sooners, right??— Ben Johnson (@BenJohnsonTUL) December 11, 2022
Just a brutal 12 and a half months for Chokelahoma fans. Wow— Evan Desai (@EvanKDesai) December 11, 2022
Rightfully so, @CALEBcsw!— Michael Woods II (@TheMikeWoods) December 11, 2022
Congratulations to my guy @CALEBcsw thank you for that wonderful year you gave us Sooner fans cause it was definitely electric pic.twitter.com/HSXb8TQBNz— Scissorhands (@ScissorhandsOKC) December 11, 2022
Just like that… 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/L3umbb855p— Brian Asamoah II (@brianasamoah) December 11, 2022
So can OU claim Caleb Williams like USC used Baker, Kyler & Hurts in their videos?— Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) December 11, 2022
CALEB WILLIAMS🔥 congrats brodie!@CALEBcsw— Latrell McCutchin🦹🏾♂️ (@bil_trell) December 11, 2022
LETS GOOO MAN WORDS CANT EXPLAIN HOW HAPPY I AM FOR MY MAN @CALEBcsw https://t.co/RLlrsI8w8W— DannyStutsman (@FbStutsman) December 11, 2022
Caleb Williams having his OL there is so cool.— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) December 11, 2022
So, does OU include Caleb Williams in the Heisman section of the media guide? I say yes. pic.twitter.com/NQcVMIKYX1— Andrew Hammond (@ahammFreePress) December 11, 2022
Caleb Williams is an other worldly talent but I think it’s safe to say that @LincolnRiley is TBE at developing the QB position.. Wowww!— Mykel Jones (@Ocho_Era8) December 11, 2022
Lots of late, illegal mail-in ballots for Caleb Williams. Stetson Bennett Election Day voters had faulty voting machines and 4 hour lines.— Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) December 11, 2022
Lincoln Riley has become the first Head coach & coordinator to produce Heisman Trophy winners at multiple institutions. Amazing! pic.twitter.com/8O9UfTn7Ph— Spencer Tillman (@SpenceTillman) December 11, 2022
Any lawyers out there specialize in identity theft? https://t.co/fQpKw0FGsp— Toby Rowland (@TRowOU) December 11, 2022
