OU football: Former Sooners assistant Ty Darlington joining Florida's staff as quality control coach, per report

Ty Darlington

Interim quarterbacks coach Ty Darlington during the Valero Alamo Bowl against No. 14 Oregon at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Dec. 29.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Oklahoma assistant Ty Darlington is joining Florida's staff as a quality control coach, according to a Tuesday evening report from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

Darlington previously played center for the Sooners from 2012-15 and won both the William V. Campbell and Wuerffel trophies, two of the most prestigious national academic awards for student-athletes. In 2017 he joined the OU coaching staff to assist with quarterbacks.

When former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley left to become head coach at USC on Nov. 28, Darlington served as the Sooners' interim quarterbacks coach for their Dec. 9 bowl game. Darlington announced his departure from the program via Twitter on Tuesday evening shortly before reports of his new role came to light.

"I am so incredibly blessed to have been a Sooner, and I will be a Sooner for the rest of my life," Darlington wrote. "For the last 10 years, it has been an honor and a privilege to serve this university as a player and a coach. This chapter at the university of Oklahoma is coming to a close, but what a ride it has been."

An Apopka, Florida native, Darlington's role working for new Gators coach Billy Napier will take him back to his home state.

Sports editor

Mason Young is The Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered OU women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

