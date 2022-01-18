OU football: Former Sooners assistant Ty Darlington joining Florida's staff as quality control coach, per report

Former Oklahoma assistant Ty Darlington is joining Florida's staff as a quality control coach, according to a Tuesday evening report from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.
SOURCE: Ty Darlington, a former star OL at OU who has been on staff with the Sooners since 2017, is leaving Norman to become a QC at Florida, near where he grew up. Darlington was extremely well-regarded by the OU staff as a rising star in the business and has helped coach QBs.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 19, 2022
Darlington previously played center for the Sooners from 2012-15 and won both the William V. Campbell and Wuerffel trophies, two of the most prestigious national academic awards for student-athletes. In 2017 he joined the OU coaching staff to assist with quarterbacks.
When former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley left to become head coach at USC on Nov. 28, Darlington served as the Sooners' interim quarterbacks coach for their Dec. 9 bowl game. Darlington announced his departure from the program via Twitter on Tuesday evening shortly before reports of his new role came to light.
Sooner for life!!! #Boomer pic.twitter.com/ANeD6XtCpI— Ty Darlington (@TyDarlingtonOU) January 19, 2022
"I am so incredibly blessed to have been a Sooner, and I will be a Sooner for the rest of my life," Darlington wrote. "For the last 10 years, it has been an honor and a privilege to serve this university as a player and a coach. This chapter at the university of Oklahoma is coming to a close, but what a ride it has been."
An Apopka, Florida native, Darlington's role working for new Gators coach Billy Napier will take him back to his home state.
