You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Former LSU running back, 4-star recruit Tre Bradford to join Sooners, per report

OU Helmet

An OU football helmet at Big 12 Media Days July 15, 2019.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Former LSU running back and 2020 four-star recruit Tre Bradford has enrolled at OU, according to a report by SoonerScoop's Josh McCuistion.

According to the report, Bradford will be with the Sooners this weekend. Bradford entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on June 2.

Bradford is now the fourth former SEC player to transfer to OU this offseason. The Sooners acquired Tennessee running back Eric Gray, offensive lineman Wanya Morris and defensive back Keyshawn Lawrence via the transfer portal in late January. 

A native of Lancaster, Texas, Bradford held offers from Ohio State, USC, Wisconsin and numerous others before signing with the Tigers in January 2020. In his senior year at Lancaster High School, Bradford rushed for 1,563 yards and 23 touchdowns while tallying 242 receiving yards and three scores on 12 catches.

In three games with LSU, Bradford totaled 58 rushing yards on 10 carries. 53 of those yards came in the Tigers’ 53-48 win over Ole Miss on Dec. 19, 2020. Bradford’s lone touchdown at LSU came on a four-yard reception against Florida, where the Tigers upset the Gators 37-34.

The 6-foot, 190 pounder joins a running back room that’s captained by Gray, redshirt sophomore Marcus Major, sophomore Mikey Henderson and redshirt junior Kennedy Brooks. 

Oklahoma begins its 2021 season at 11 a.m. on Sept. 4 against Tulane in New Orleans. 

Newsletters

Tags

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

Load comments