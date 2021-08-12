OU football: Former Arizona State punter Michael Turk announces transfer to Sooners

Former Arizona State punter Michael Turk announced his transfer to Oklahoma via Instagram on Thursday evening.
An all-conference selection in the Pac-12 the last two seasons, Turk averaged 46 yards-per-punt on 59 kicks last season, good for most in the conference and 11th in the country. He's already on the watch list for the 2021 Ray Guy Award which annually honors the best punter in college football.
Turk, a junior, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Aug. 5 in part due to his opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine. Arizona State is requiring players to be vaccinated before traveling to road games this season, meaning Turk would've only been allowed to kick in the Sun Devils' home games if he'd remained in Tempe and refused inoculation.
Turk is the nephew of former NFL kicker Matt Turk and NFL offensive lineman Daniel Turk, who spent 19 years and 15 years, respectively, in the pros. He played for Lafayette College in 2017 before transferring to ASU. He then redshirted the 2018 season due to transfer rules before maintaining starting duties the past two seasons.
During a YouTube livestream last Friday, Turk said he also received offers from TCU, Nebraska, Syracuse and Utah. He will not be instantly available for the Sooners this fall, as the deadline to transfer and receive immediate eligibility already passed on July 1. OU also has redshirt senior Reeves Mundschau as its incumbent starting punter.
