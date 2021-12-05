OU football: Clemson's Brent Venables to become Sooners' next head coach, per reports

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is expected to become Oklahoma's next head coach, according to multiple reports.
Per The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, OU's brass is on its way to Clemson to meet with Venables and is working to finalize a deal. ESPN's Chris Low, Action Network's Brett McMurphy and Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger all reported Sunday morning that the Sooners had zeroed in on Venables.
SOURCE: OU brass is en route to Clemson and working to finalize a deal to make Tigers DC Brent Venables the next head coach at Oklahoma.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 5, 2021
Low and McMurphy also report that Mississippi offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, an OU alum, is expected to become Venables' offensive coordinator. Venables would replace Lincoln Riley, who agreed to become USC’s next head coach on Nov. 28 after coaching OU since 2017. Bob Stoops, who coached OU from 1999-2016, has been acting as interim coach following Riley’s departure.
Venables has been Clemson’s defensive coordinator since 2012, and helped Dabo Swinney’s Tigers to the 2016 and 2018 national championships. Before his time at Clemson, Venables was OU’s co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 1999-2003, and was the sole defensive coordinator from 2004-11.
From 1993-98, Venables coached at Kansas State before Stoops, who previously worked at K-State, brought him to Norman. Venables played at Garden City Community College from 1989-90 and Kansas State from 1991-92.
With Venables at the helm, Clemson has been ranked among the nation’s Top 25 defenses every year since 2013. In 2014, the Tigers ranked first nationally in total defense, allowing only 260.8 yards per game.
Venables won the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation's best assistant coach, in 2016. His contract with the Tigers runs through the 2025-26 season and pays him $2.5 million annually, according to The Athletic's Grace Raynor.
