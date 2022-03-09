OU football: Board of Regents approves contracts for Brent Venables, other Sooners staffers — full details

Oklahoma’s Board of Regents approved the contracts of 23 football coaches and support staff members during its scheduled meeting at OU Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City on Monday.
New head coach Brent Venables, who was hired on Dec. 5 to replace Lincoln Riley after his departure for Southern California, saw his 6-year deal worth $7 million in total annual compensation approved by regents. Venables was previously the highest paid assistant coach in college football as Clemson’s defensive coordinator, making $2.5 million annually.
After arriving in Norman, Venables filled out his coaching and support staff, while he raised four assistant coaches who remained from Riley’s regime. Each of the Sooners’ on-field staffers will receive a $90,000 performance bonus for a national championship win.
Here are full details for each of the staff members’ contracts:
Coaching staff
Brent Venables, head coach
Venables’ contract details were released to The Daily via open records request on Dec. 10. His annual income of $6.4 million is set to increase by $100,000 each February, starting in 2023.
The 51-year-old also receives $600,000 annually toward his retirement plan, and obtains a $400,000 performance bonus if OU wins the national championship.
Venables’ initial six-year deal lasts through Jan. 31, 2028. His base salary is worth $325,000, with $6.075 million from additional outside income.
Jeff Lebby, offensive coordinator, quarterbacks
OU initially released the terms reached with Lebby on Dec. 17 to The Oklahoman. The former Mississippi offensive coordinator agreed to a three-year deal worth $5.7 million in total compensation.
According to OU’s Board of Regents on Wednesday, Lebby will be paid $1.8 million during his first season, with annual increases of $100,000 the following two years of the deal.
Ted Roof, defensive coordinator, linebackers
Roof’s contract details were released along with Lebby’s on Dec. 17. The former Clemson defensive analyst also agreed to a three-year deal, and is owed $3.45 million.
The 58-year-old journeyman will make $1.1 million this season, with annual increases of $50,000 the final two years of the deal.
Todd Bates, co-defensive coordinator, run defense, defensive tackles
Bates was officially hired away from Clemson on Jan. 2 after helping Venables turn four Tigers defensive lineman into NFL draft picks in 2019. Regents approved a three-year deal for Bates worth $1.82 million in total compensation which will grant him a base salary of $285,000 annually.
Bates will receive $155,000 in additional outside income in the first year of his deal. That figure increases to $380,000 in the second year of the deal and $430,000 in the third year.
Cale Gundy, receivers
Gundy’s contract, including a base salary of $285,000, was extended through 2024, per regents minutes. His additional outside income was also raised from $315,000 to $325,000 in the new term.
Bill Bedenbaugh, offensive line
Along with Gundy, Bedenbaugh’s previous contract was also extended through 2024, per regents notes. Meanwhile, his additional outside income was raised from $475,000 to $485,000, on top of his previously agreed $285,000 base salary.
Jay Valai, co-defensive coordinator, pass defense, cornerbacks and nickelbacks
Valai was hired on Dec. 14 to his third stop in three seasons after spending last year at Alabama and the year before at Texas. Regents approved a three-year deal for Valai with an annual salary of $260,000, plus $90,000 in additional outside income.
DeMarco Murray, running backs
Murray’s contract was extended through 2024, and he also received a base salary raise from $275,000 to $285,000, per regents minutes. Along with his base increase, Murray’s additional outside income increased from $75,000 to $115,000.
Joe Jon Finley, tight ends
Finley’s contract was also extended through 2024, per regents minutes, aligning with the other returning on-field assistants from the previous staff under Riley. Along with his base salary of $285,000, Finley received an increase from $50,000 to $60,000 in additional outside income.
Miguel Chavis, defensive ends
Chavis agreed to a two-year deal worth $1.2 million, according to an open records request submitted to The Daily on Dec. 21. The former Clemson defensive lineman and player development assistant’s $600,000 annual salary consists of a $285,000 base salary paid by the university, and $315,000 from additional outside income. Chavis was hired on Dec. 9.
Brandon Hall, safeties
Along with Chavis, Brandon Hall’s contract details were simultaneously released on Dec. 21. Hall agreed to a two-year deal worth $600,000 after being hired on Dec. 15. $285,000 of Hall’s annual $300,000 salary will come from the university, with only $15,000 paid by additional funding to the program.
Jerry Schmidt, director of sports enhancement and strength and conditioning
Schmidt’s contract was also released to The Daily on Dec. 21. Schmidt, who was hired on Dec. 16, agreed to a two-year deal worth $1.3 million. He will receive a $285,000 annual base salary with $365,000 from additional funding.
Support staff
Thad Turnipseed, executive director of football administration
Turnipseed joined Venables’ staff on Dec. 21 after spending the past eight seasons in a recruiting and external affairs role at Clemson. His three year deal is worth $260,000 in annual salary along with $90,000 in additional outside income.
Woody Glass, special assistant to the head coach
Glass was appointed on Dec. 21 to aid Venables in managerial matters. A founding partner of Ward and Glass L.L.P of Norman, Glass has represented plaintiffs across Oklahoma for the last 25 years. His contract includes an annual salary of $275,000.
James Dobson, associate director of sports performance
A former Nebraska and Vanderbilt assistant coach, Dobson was hired on Jan. 13 to assist Schmidt with strength and conditioning operations. Dobson’s annual salary is worth $225,000.
Jay Nunez, special teams coordinator
Nunez was hired on Jan. 22 after spending the past five seasons as special teams coordinator at Eastern Michigan. He also owned the title of assistant head coach and worked with defensive tackles. Nunez’s annual salary is worth $110,000.
J.R. Sandlin, director of recruiting and player personnel
After eight seasons as senior executive head coach, tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator at Jacksonville State, Sandlin reunited with former Gamecocks coworkers Bates and Hall on the Sooners’ staff. Sandlin’s OU contract is worth $100,000 annually.
Xavier Brewer, senior defensive analyst
Brewer joined Venables’ staff on Dec. 28 after spending the 2021 season as cornerbacks coach at Louisiana-Monroe. The former Clemson defensive back and graduate assistant’s new contract includes a $100,000 annual salary.
Matt Holecek, senior offensive analyst
Holecek was hired on Jan. 13, joining the Sooners’ staff after spending the past two seasons assisting Lebby with quarterbacks as an analyst at Mississippi. His annual salary is $100,000.
Curtis Lofton, Director of S.O.U.L Mission - Life Skills and NFL Liaison
Lofton was hired on Dec. 29 to assist with a player development program titled “Serving Our Uncommon Legacy,” which was created by Venables, Bates and Sandlin. The Kingfisher native and former Sooners linebacker has been granted a $100,000 annual salary for his new job at his alma mater.
Ryan Young, Senior Director of S.O.U.L Mission - Player Relations
A former Kansas State offensive lineman who was with the Wildcats during the same time Venables was an assistant coach in Manhattan, Young was hired on Jan. 31 to his new position on the S.O.U.L team. OU regents approved Young’s annual salary of $110,000.
Josue Matias, assistant director of sports performance
Matias, a former Florida State offensive lineman, was hired on Jan. 12 to assist Schmidt with strength and conditioning. Matias’ annual salary is $150,000.
Reggie McGrew, assistant director of sports performance
McGrew is a former Florida defensive tackle who was a first round selection in the 1999 NFL Draft, and played five seasons in the pros. He was hired on Jan. 13 to assist Schmidt, who was Florida’s strength and conditioning coach from 1995-98. McGrew’s annual salary is worth $100,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.