OU football: 4-star 2022 quarterback Nick Evers commits to Sooners following official visit

Four-star class of 2022 quarterback Nick Evers announced his commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter early Monday morning.

Evers' decision comes after he made an official visit to OU over the weekend. The Sooners offered him on Dec. 8 during a visit to his Flower Mound, Texas home by new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley. Lebby was announced as Oklahoma's next play caller on Friday after two seasons as Mississippi, where he previously recruited Evers.

Hailing from Flower Mound High School, Evers is considered the No. 10 quarterback for the 2022 recruiting cycle by the 247Sports Composite Ratings. He's also considered the No. 26 player in Texas and the No. 156 player nationally. Evers tossed for 2,366 yards and 19 touchdowns during his senior season.

Evers officially becomes the first commitment in the new era of OU football, which has seen Lincoln Riley depart for USC and Brent Venables return after 10 years at Clemson to take his place as head coach. Evers' pledge arrives in a timely manner, as the early signing period begins Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The Sooners lost their presumed quarterback of the future when 2023 five-star talent Malachi Nelson decommitted and followed Riley to USC. Evers gives them another option and adds depth to a room that currently has only two scholarship passers — star freshman Caleb Williams, who many fear will also follow Riley to USC, and Penn State transfer Micah Bowens, who played zero snaps this season.

Evers previously committed to Florida in September but decommited on Dec. 7 after head coach Dan Mullen was fired and replaced by Billy Napier. He also held offers from Auburn, Boise State and Alcorn State, among others.

