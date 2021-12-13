OU football: 4-star 2022 quarterback Nick Evers commits to Sooners following official visit

Four-star class of 2022 quarterback Nick Evers announced his commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter early Monday morning.
All Glory To God!COMMITTED!! #OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/e22EBDEdb1— nicco (@NickEvers12) December 13, 2021
Evers' decision comes after he made an official visit to OU over the weekend. The Sooners offered him on Dec. 8 during a visit to his Flower Mound, Texas home by new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley. Lebby was announced as Oklahoma's next play caller on Friday after two seasons as Mississippi, where he previously recruited Evers.
Hailing from Flower Mound High School, Evers is considered the No. 10 quarterback for the 2022 recruiting cycle by the 247Sports Composite Ratings. He's also considered the No. 26 player in Texas and the No. 156 player nationally. Evers tossed for 2,366 yards and 19 touchdowns during his senior season.
Evers officially becomes the first commitment in the new era of OU football, which has seen Lincoln Riley depart for USC and Brent Venables return after 10 years at Clemson to take his place as head coach. Evers' pledge arrives in a timely manner, as the early signing period begins Wednesday, Dec. 15.
The Sooners lost their presumed quarterback of the future when 2023 five-star talent Malachi Nelson decommitted and followed Riley to USC. Evers gives them another option and adds depth to a room that currently has only two scholarship passers — star freshman Caleb Williams, who many fear will also follow Riley to USC, and Penn State transfer Micah Bowens, who played zero snaps this season.
Evers previously committed to Florida in September but decommited on Dec. 7 after head coach Dan Mullen was fired and replaced by Billy Napier. He also held offers from Auburn, Boise State and Alcorn State, among others.
Many had suggested that the Sooners moving to the SEC was all about greed. But I state, not at all. The Sooners desire to compete for and win national championships, in football, softball, baseball, wrestling, and men's and women's basketball and gymnastics, perhaps track and field too. The enormous SEC television money allows the Sooners to keep up with the top Joneses in the SEC and across the nation. But in this college football season, the Sooners deeply disappointed their fans, which I'm one of them. Something was lacking but not the money. I talked all summer about a great chance of the Sooners, of so many star players, topping the elite SEC and winning the national championship. In the season, however, the Sooners squeaked past one seemingly inferior team after another. The Lincoln kept repeating that the Sooners were oh so close at becoming the predicted championship quality. Yet the Sooners continued squeaking to barely victories to a paper-tiger 9-0 record. I knew in early October that the Sooners' deep problems couldn't be corrected in the regular season. Apparently the problems of a lack ruthless toughness, conditioning, fundamental technique, film study, assignment football weren't addressed in preseason practice and well before then. And by November, at least one loss was certain in the Sooners remaining three games against more should-have-been inferior opponents. I also noted that Lincoln better start correcting in the next off season. A good start: Lincoln bringing in coaches highly familiar with the viciousness played in the SEC. [I worked as a sports writer for the AJC in Atlanta with a front seat viewing so many SEC games over 18 years. I often observed from the sidelines as well.]
