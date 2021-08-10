OU football: 4 practices into fall camp, Bill Bedenbaugh feeling ‘as good as I can’ about replacing Creed Humphrey, other o-line battles

Bill Bedenbaugh reiterated 10 times Thursday that the Sooners are only four practices into fall camp.
Ahead of a 2021 season where Oklahoma has national championship aspirations and entered the first preseason coaches poll at No. 3, it’s still too early for the veteran offensive line coach to pick his starters. The Sooners' blockers have so much versatility, Bedenbaugh may need all 21 remaining practices to identify the best combination of five.
“I feel good about where we are right now today, but it's got to continue,” Bedenbaugh said. “And they have (improved) from the first day to right now across the board. Each individual, freshmen, guys that have been here for a long time have improved every day. And I'm excited right now, if it continues on this trajectory that it's been on.”
Most importantly, Bedenbaugh is tasked with filling the crucial center role following the departure of Creed Humphrey, a perennial contender for the Rimington Trophy honoring the nation’s top snapper. A second round NFL draft pick of Kansas City, Humphrey was the last remaining member of OU’s 2018 Joe Moore Award-winning line, undoubtedly the best starting unit Bedenbaugh has built at OU.
Even with Humphrey, Oklahoma’s offensive line was far from the best in 2020, ranking No. 93 nationally with 24 sacks allowed. As the group sputtered through its first four games, quarterback Spencer Rattler looked uncomfortable and committed six turnovers. The Sooners also struggled to eclipse 100 rushing yards in their first three contests.
In a pivotal second year with Rattler under center, sophomore Andrew Raym, a former four-star prospect from nearby Broken Arrow, appears the frontrunner to replace Humphrey. However, Arizona transfer Robert Congel, redshirt freshman Nate Anderson and former walk-on Ian McIver haven’t been ruled out.
“Just knowing my teammates, knowing the guys that are battling it out for that spot, I know there's some tough and mindful individuals and I know they're gonna prepare and compete to get better and better at that job,” redshirt senior Tyrese Robinson said on Aug. 5. “It’s one of the hardest jobs on the o-line … but I have a good feeling for the centers coming up in the battle that they have at that position.”
Entering his eighth season with the Sooners, Bedenbaugh’s also reconfiguring his rotations at tackle and guard. Robinson and fellow redshirt seniors Marquis Hayes and Erik Swenson are incumbents there, but others are challenging for more playing time.
Senior Chris Murray and junior Wanya Morris, transfers from UCLA and Tennessee, respectively, are battling teammates for snaps. Sophomore Anton Harrison saw significant time at left tackle last fall, and Bedenbaugh noted redshirt freshman Aaryn Parks has improved this offseason.
Facing a stacked defensive line in practice has only helped enhance the Sooners’ offensive line. The opposite side boasts redshirt senior Isaiah Thomas, senior Perrion Winfrey and redshirt sophomore Jalen Redmond among other fearsome pass rushers.
“Every day is a battle, man, every day,” defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux said. “It's been that way since I've been here, and (Bedenbaugh) always figures it out, but there's a lot of talent over there and we expect big things from those guys.”
Bedenbaugh expects even more from his players than Thibodeaux. So does head coach Lincoln Riley, who said last week playing center at OU may be more demanding than anywhere else.
While Bedenbaugh reflected some Thursday on the talents of Cody Ford and Bobby Evans — former Moore Award recipients now excelling in the NFL like Humphrey — he’s more focused on training the next Moore Award contenders. After Thursday’s practice, Bedenbaugh explained to his group they can’t be complacent if they hope to become the nation’s best again.
“I like their mentality, I like how they're working,” Bedenbaugh said. “They're playing physical, they're playing hard. (They’ve) got to continue to play a little bit smarter, not that they're playing dumb right now, but got to continue to play smart. So I feel as good as I can four days into a camp.”
