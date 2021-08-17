OU football: 2022 5-star wide receiver Luther Burden decommits from Sooners

Class of 2022 five-star wide receiver Luther Burden has decommitted from Oklahoma, he told On3's Hayes Fawcett on Tuesday.
BREAKING: Luther Burden has just Decommitted from Oklahoma, he tells @On3RecruitsStory: https://t.co/3GYqFC9xij pic.twitter.com/ZgVDmrVdoq— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 17, 2021
Burden is the No. 6 overall recruit and No. 1 receiver in the 2023 class, per Rivals. The 6-foot-2 pass catcher was committed to OU for over 10 months and was the highest-ranked player in its class.
“I would like to thank the entire Oklahoma coaching staff for giving me an opportunity to be a part of the Sooner family,” Burden told On3. “But after a long conversation with my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Oklahoma.”
Burden has received offers from the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and LSU.
