OU football: 2022 5-star wide receiver Luther Burden decommits from Sooners

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Helmet

An OU Football helmet during the 2021 Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, July 14.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Class of 2022 five-star wide receiver Luther Burden has decommitted from Oklahoma, he told On3's Hayes Fawcett on Tuesday.

Burden is the No. 6 overall recruit and No. 1 receiver in the 2023 class, per Rivals. The 6-foot-2 pass catcher was committed to OU for over 10 months and was the highest-ranked player in its class. 

“I would like to thank the entire Oklahoma coaching staff for giving me an opportunity to be a part of the Sooner family,” Burden told On3. “But after a long conversation with my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Oklahoma.”

Burden has received offers from the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and LSU.

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

