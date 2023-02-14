OU basketball upsets No. 12 Kansas State 79-65 in Norman

Oklahoma (13-13, 3-10 Big 12) defeated No. 12 Kansas State (19-7, 7-6) 79-65 on Tuesday night in Norman.
The Sooners’ win ends a four-game losing streak and a seven-game skid to conference opponents.
Oklahoma ended the game shooting 11 for 23 from 3-point range, its best 3-point performance during conference play this season.
Senior guard Grant Sherfield led the Sooners with 22 points, while drilling three 3-pointers. Senior forward Tanner Groves also scored 16 points, senior forward Jalen Hill had 12 and freshman guard Milos Uzan finished with 13 points during the contest.
OU started the second half on a 12-2 run after entering halftime tied at 36. The Sooners outscored K-State 43-29 in the period.
After shooting 48.5% in the first half, Kansas State shot 36% from the field in the second period. It ended shooting 43.1% from the field and 20% from 3-point range.
Oklahoma outrebounded Kansas State 25-20 in the contest. The Sooners also made seven more free throws than the Wildcats, going 18 for 28 from the free-throw line.
Next, OU will face No. 6 Texas (20-6, 9-4) at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Austin.
Other notes
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Josh Giddey made his second appearance at the Lloyd Noble Center. It’s his second time appearing at an OU basketball game this season.
The Sooners finished with a season-low five assists in their loss to Kansas on Saturday. They finished with 13 assists against the Wildcats.
Groves finished with 16 points, his first time scoring double-digits since OU’s last win over Alabama on Jan. 28.
Uzan made three 3-pointers against the Wildcats, his third game with at least two 3-pointers this season.
Moser now has two wins against top-15 ranked teams this season.
