OU basketball: Tanner Groves scores 24 points as Sooners beat Indiana State 87-63 in Myrtle Beach semifinals

Oklahoma (4-0) defeated Indiana State (3-2) 87-63 in the semifinals of the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday.
Senior Tanner Groves led the Sooners with 24 points and 8 rebounds. He got off to a quick start with 16 points and six rebounds in the first half. He added eight more points and two more rebounds in the second half, but with the rest of OU’s offense clicking, more wasn’t needed from the forward.
Senior Jordan Goldwire added 14 points, senior Umoja Gibson and junior Jacob Groves put up 11 each while eight other Sooners scored as they put together a more complete win after its first round nail biter against East Carolina to open the tournament.
Runs produced the majority of OU’s first half scoring. 15-2, 7-0 and 6-0 stretches helped the Sooners retake and hold onto their lead. Besides Tanner Groves’ 16 points, Goldwire scored eight and junior transfer Jacob Groves added five.
Oklahoma continued to maintain, but not extend its lead for the first few minutes of the second half. However, it went on a 18-2 run from 15:42 to 9:06 to take control of the game. From there, OU controlled the rest of the game, continuing to add to its lead and using physical defense to wear down the Sycamores.
The Sooners final game of the Myrtle Beach tournament will be in the championship game against Utah State at 2 p.m. CT Sunday.
