OU basketball: Sooners' Madi Williams, Taylor Robertson named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

For the first time in program history, Oklahoma had two players named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team. Seniors Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson are the two taking home the honor, the conference announced Wednesday.
Williams was one of seven consensus selections coming off a unanimous First Team All-Big 12 season in 2020. Last season, the 5-foot-11 guard/forward led the Sooners in scoring with 20 points per game while also pulling down 5.1 rebounds.
This is the second consecutive selection for Robertson, a 5-foot-11 guard who added 16.1 points per game last season, and is recognized as one of the best shooters in the country. Robertson shot 43 percent from beyond the 3-point line last year.
Williams and Robertson look to lead the Sooners on a team that features lots of experience, but is adjusting to new head coach Jennie Baranczyk. The Sooners open the 2021-22 season with a scrimmage against Roger State on Oct. 30.
