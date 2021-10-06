You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners' Madi Williams, Taylor Robertson named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson

Then-sophomore forward Madi Williams and then-sophomore guard Taylor Robertson help an Oklahoma State player up during the game against Oklahoma State on Feb. 11.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

For the first time in program history, Oklahoma had two players named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team. Seniors Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson are the two taking home the honor, the conference announced Wednesday.

Williams was one of seven consensus selections coming off a unanimous First Team All-Big 12 season in 2020. Last season, the 5-foot-11 guard/forward led the Sooners in scoring with 20 points per game while also pulling down 5.1 rebounds.

This is the second consecutive selection for Robertson, a 5-foot-11 guard who added 16.1 points per game last season, and is recognized as one of the best shooters in the country. Robertson shot 43 percent from beyond the 3-point line last year.

Williams and Robertson look to lead the Sooners on a team that features lots of experience, but is adjusting to new head coach Jennie Baranczyk. The Sooners open the 2021-22 season with a scrimmage against Roger State on Oct. 30.

