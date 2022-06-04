OU basketball: Sooners hire Matt Brady as assistant coach, per report

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser hired former James Madison and Marist head coach Matt Brady as an assistant coach, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported Saturday.
Source: Oklahoma's Porter Moser will hire former James Madison and Marist head coach Matt Brady as an assistant coach. Brady has been on staff at Maryland the past few seasons.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 4, 2022
Brady spent the last four seasons with Maryland as an assistant after he was hired to become the director of player personnel in 2017. In four seasons with the Terrapins, Brady helped them to two NCAA tournament appearances.
Maryland finished with a 15-17 record and a loss to Michigan State in the first round of the 2022 Big 10 Tournament last season. With Brady hired, Moser still has one coaching slot to fill on the bench before the start of the season.
Oklahoma ended 2021-22 with a 70-68 loss in the National Invitational Tournament to St. Bonaventure, after missing out on an NCAA Tournament selection for the first time since 2017.
