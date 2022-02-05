OU basketball: Sooners fall to Oklahoma State 64-55 on the road, lose 7th of last 8 games

Oklahoma (13-10, 3-7 Big 12) fell to Oklahoma State (11-11, 3-7 Big 12) 64-55 on Saturday in Stillwater.
The loss marks OU’s seventh loss in its last eight games, and its fourth straight against OSU. The Cowboys went on an 11-0 run with 12:11 left in the second half giving them the lead for the rest of the game.
The Sooners’ offense struggled, shooting just 38 percent and making only 6-of-22 3-point attempts. OU allowed the Cowboys to shoot 48 percent from the field. Oklahoma also had 17 turnovers as a team, eight coming from senior guard Elijah Harkless.
Oklahoma was led by senior forward Tanner Groves and Harkless, who scored 23 and 15, respectively. Harkless started his first game since OU’s contest against Baylor on Jan. 22.
Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone scored 12 points on 4-for-10 shooting, all of which came in the second half. Guard Rondel Walker and center Moussa Cisse added 12 points each.
Senior guard Umoja Gibson, the Sooners’ second leading scorer who entered the contest averaging 12.5 points per game, was held to two points on 0-for-6 shooting in 36 minutes. Redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire added five points.
Next, the Sooners head home to face No. 14 Texas Tech at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9 in Norman.
