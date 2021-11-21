You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners defeat Buffalo 93-72 behind Taylor Robertson's school record 9 3-pointers

Taylor Robertson

Junior guard Taylor Robertson dribbles the ball during the game against TCU on Mar. 4.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma (4-1) defeated Buffalo (1-2) 93-72 in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in Paradise Island, Bahamas on Sunday night. 

Senior guard Taylor Robertson continued her hot tournament with 27 points. Robertson tied her   career-high and school record nine 3-pointers on the night, four more than Buffalo had as a team.

Ana Llanusa and Madi Williams were also key contributors for the Sooners. Williams added 19 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Llanusa tallied 16 points and three three-pointers.

After entering the second quarter down 17-15, the Sooners caught fire with an 11-0 run, outsourcing the Bulls 30-16 in the quarter and never gave up the lead.

Oklahoma continued its dominance in the third quarter as the Sooners continued to score in bunches. Robertson continued her 3-point barrage after halftime as she made five in the second half.

The Sooners will face Minnesota at 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22.  The game will be for fifth place in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, as OU came up short 98-93 against No. 9 Oregon on Saturday.

