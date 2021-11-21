OU basketball: Sooners defeat Buffalo 93-72 behind Taylor Robertson's school record 9 3-pointers

Oklahoma (4-1) defeated Buffalo (1-2) 93-72 in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in Paradise Island, Bahamas on Sunday night.
Senior guard Taylor Robertson continued her hot tournament with 27 points. Robertson tied her career-high and school record nine 3-pointers on the night, four more than Buffalo had as a team.
Ana Llanusa and Madi Williams were also key contributors for the Sooners. Williams added 19 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Llanusa tallied 16 points and three three-pointers.
After entering the second quarter down 17-15, the Sooners caught fire with an 11-0 run, outsourcing the Bulls 30-16 in the quarter and never gave up the lead.
Oklahoma continued its dominance in the third quarter as the Sooners continued to score in bunches. Robertson continued her 3-point barrage after halftime as she made five in the second half.
The Sooners will face Minnesota at 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22. The game will be for fifth place in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, as OU came up short 98-93 against No. 9 Oregon on Saturday.
