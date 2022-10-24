OU basketball: Porter Moser, Sooners ready for first test in exhibition match against Oklahoma City University

When Porter Moser added an exhibition against Oklahoma City University to OU’s 2022-23 schedule, he knew it’d be a great opportunity to gauge the Sooners’ readiness going into the season.
After competing in four scrimmages in Spain and France this summer, the Sooners’ coach wants to see his team “carry over” its performances from the trip into the season. Welcoming four transfers and four freshmen, Moser is thrilled to see his newcomers perform against a different team.
“I’m just excited to get to see where we're at and play someone different,” Moser said. “Just to guard somebody differently, to execute against someone different and I know (OCU coach Mark Berokoff) is an outstanding coach. He's got national championships… so I thought it'd be interesting to have this matchup this year.”
Nevada transfer Grant Sherfield, who was recently named to a watch list for the Bob Cousy Award — annually awarded to the nation’s best point guard — and George Washington transfer Joe Bamisile were two of Moser’s top offseason acquisitions from the NCAA Transfer Portal. Moser expects the duo to add a scoring element Oklahoma lacked last season.
Sherfield led the Wolfpack in scoring last season, averaging 19.1 points per game on a 43.5% clip from the field and shooting 33.9% from 3-point range. Bamisile was also a pivotal scoring option for George Washington, averaging 16.3 points per game on a 45.8% average from the field and 35.1% total from beyond the arc.
“Both of them have scored at a good clip at this level,” Moser said. “And I think that Joe is more of a wing. I think Joe really can get our transition game going. … I think you're gonna see two guys that have played in a bunch of games that can have the confidence to score the ball at this level.”
Alongside the transfers, Moser is expecting freshman guards Otega Oweh, Milos Uzan and Benny Schröder to make an impact. Oweh and Uzan were four-star recruits out of high school, while Schröder was labeled as the best international prospect by ESPN.
“(Uzan) is a big true natural point guard,” Moser said. “He's 6-foot-4 and has great feel for the game and can pass. Otega is another guy that you don't look at physically like a freshman… Benny, he's trying so hard. He's been working so hard because he's got a problem… and that is that he cares too much.”
Sherfield in, Cortes out against OCU
Moser provided updates on the status of four Sooners for Tuesday’s contest, including Sherfield and sophomore guard Bijan Cortes.
Sherfield, who missed a Friday practice due to a family funeral, will take the floor against OCU. Cortes will sit out with a concussion, while freshman center Luke Northweather and senior guard Blake Seacat will miss the scrimmage with an ankle and achilles injury, respectively. Moser believes Cortes will finish concussion protocol soon and play in OU’s season opener against Sam Houston on Nov. 7.
Sherfield, a two-time All-Mountain West selection at Nevada, has impressed Moser with his mid-range shooting and ability to control the game’s pace. Moser also discussed how Sherfield can create a shot with little time on the shot clock.
“Grant really controls the tempo,” Moser said. “He’s got really good ball speed and he’s really good at making other guys better. (The Big 12) is so good defensively that you need what we call a shot clock guy. He’s got a phenomenal mid-range shot. You guys are gonna say after 10 games ‘Porter, you’re right. You told us he had a great mid-range game, and he has a great mid-range game.’”
Ryan Humphrey aiding Sooners in first season
Assistant coach Ryan Humphrey is one of two new hires to Moser’s staff this season, the other being fellow assistant coach Matt Brady who came to Norman from Maryland.
Humphrey played for the Sooners from 1997-99 and has spent the past six seasons as an assistant at Notre Dame. Moser connected with him through Tony Barone, his coach at Creighton who also coached Humphrey as a Memphis Grizzlies assistant in the 2003-04 NBA season.
Moser feels Humphrey’s professional experience and Oklahoma roots will aid the Sooners in recruiting and development. Humphrey has mainly worked with OU’s post players, such as senior forward Tanner Groves, with Moser believing he’s a “perfect fit” on his staff.
“When I started talking to him about it, I didn’t think he’d leave,” Moser said. “He’s been at every stop. He's played at the highest level in college. He's been in the NBA for three years. He's played overseas at the top level. He's another resource and he's great on the floor. He can talk to our big guys about little nuances because he played that position.
“The thing that resonated with me is he kept on saying ‘I feel like I just got unfinished business at Oklahoma.’ When he really came out the first time, he wanted to win a national championship. Now as a coach, he’ll have his opportunity.”
Is the University of Oklahoma athletic department going to continue its relationship with Adidas who continues to support racist Kanye?
