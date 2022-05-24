 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Nevada transfer guard Grant Sherfield commits to Sooners, per report

Porter Moser

OU men's basketball head coach Porter Moser during the second round NIT game against St. Bonaventure on March 20.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Grant Sherfield withdrew from the NBA Draft to transfer to Oklahoma, Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported Tuesday.

The 6-foot-2 189 pounder averaged 19.1 points per game at Nevada during the 2021-22 season. Sherfield also averaged 6.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game with the Wolfpack.

Sherfield scored at all three levels, shooting 43.5 percent from the field, 33 percent from 3-point distance and 87.1 percent from the free throw line. Prior to his time at Nevada, Sherfield spent his freshman year at Wichita State. He comes to OU with two years of eligibility remaining.

He joins George Washington transfer guard Joe Bamisile as the Sooners' transfers heading into the 2022-2023 season.

