OU basketball: Nevada transfer guard Grant Sherfield commits to Sooners, per report

Grant Sherfield withdrew from the NBA Draft to transfer to Oklahoma, Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported Tuesday.
Grant Sherfield told @Stadium he will withdraw from the NBA draft and attend Oklahoma this season. Huge news for the Sooners.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 24, 2022
The 6-foot-2 189 pounder averaged 19.1 points per game at Nevada during the 2021-22 season. Sherfield also averaged 6.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game with the Wolfpack.
Sherfield scored at all three levels, shooting 43.5 percent from the field, 33 percent from 3-point distance and 87.1 percent from the free throw line. Prior to his time at Nevada, Sherfield spent his freshman year at Wichita State. He comes to OU with two years of eligibility remaining.
He joins George Washington transfer guard Joe Bamisile as the Sooners' transfers heading into the 2022-2023 season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.