OU baseball: Tyler Hardman named Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award's Slugger of the Week

Redshirt junior first baseman Tyler Hardman has been named Slugger of the Week by the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award on Tuesday.
Congrats to Tyler Hardman of @OU_Baseball, our Slugger of the Week! He went 8-15 (.533) w/ 3 multi-hit games last weekend. 6 RBI, scored a pair of runs while hitting for the "week cycle" with 2 doubles, a triple and a pair of dingers. He is now batting .460! Congrats, Tyler! pic.twitter.com/uUOhHcTwix— Bragan Slugger Award (@braganslugger) March 30, 2021
Hardman was named to the award’s 49-man watch list before the season began. He currently leads the Big 12 Conference in batting average at .478. and has four home runs and 22 RBIs this season.
Hardman had eight hits in 15 at-bats last week, including two home runs against then No. 9 Texas on March 27. He also had two extra base hits and six RBIs.
Hardman is batting third in a game against No. 16 Oklahoma State, already in progress on ESPN+.
