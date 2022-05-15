OU baseball: Sooners run-rule West Virginia 17-7 in 7 innings to clinch final home series win

Oklahoma (31-18, 13-8 Big 12) run-ruled West Virginia (30-20, 11-10) 17-7 in seven innings to win its final home series on Sunday in Norman.
𝘾𝙪𝙚 𝘽𝙤𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙧 𝙎𝙤𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙧OU scored 14 runs over the last four innings to take the series over West Virginia and clinch its fourth straight series victory.#Boomer pic.twitter.com/cyyEDYfsib— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) May 15, 2022
With the win, the Sooners clinched their fourth-straight series after previously defeating TCU, Kansas and Kansas State.
Redshirt junior designated hitter Brett Squires finished 4-for-4 with a home run, four runs scored and three RBIs, including the run-rule walk-off single. Redshirt senior Tanner Tredaway went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs while redshirt junior Diego Muniz ended the day 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs.
Redshirt freshman Cade Horton started on the mound for the Sooners, allowing five runs on eight hits in three innings of work. Redshirt junior Ben Abram faced just two batters in relief, allowing a run to score, before graduate senior Trevin Michael pitched four innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out five.
OU started slowly on offense, not scoring in the first inning before posting three runs in the second inning. The third inning would be Oklahoma’s only other blank frame of the night, as the Sooners scored five runs in both the fourth and fifth inning, respectively, and two runs in both the sixth and seventh inning, respectively.
West Virginia’s offense was bolstered by a four-run fourth inning, and also scored single runs in three other innings.
Next, OU has its final nonconference matchup of the season when it takes on Wichita State at 6 p.m. on May 16 in Wichita.
