OU baseball: Sooners' neutral-site nonconference game against Texas Tech postponed due to weather

Ledgend Smith

Then-sophomore pitcher Ledgend Smith pitches the ball during the game against Texas Tech May 4.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Due to weather conditions in Amarillo, Oklahoma’s nonconference matchup against Texas Tech has been postponed, the program announced Tuesday morning.

The neutral-site clash will be made up at 6 p.m. CT on May 4 at Hodgetown. The Sooners lead the all-time series against the Red Raiders a narrow 25-24.

Aside from the nonconference game, Oklahoma is set to face Texas Tech in a three-game series from May 14-16 in Norman. That'll be the Sooners' last home series of the season.

OU will be back in L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman this weekend for a series against Georgia Southern. The first game will be at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday, and the second and third will be at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday and Sunday.

