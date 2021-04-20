OU baseball: Sooners' neutral-site nonconference game against Texas Tech postponed due to weather

Due to weather conditions in Amarillo, Oklahoma’s nonconference matchup against Texas Tech has been postponed, the program announced Tuesday morning.
The neutral-site clash will be made up at 6 p.m. CT on May 4 at Hodgetown. The Sooners lead the all-time series against the Red Raiders a narrow 25-24.
Aside from the nonconference game, Oklahoma is set to face Texas Tech in a three-game series from May 14-16 in Norman. That'll be the Sooners' last home series of the season.
OU will be back in L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman this weekend for a series against Georgia Southern. The first game will be at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday, and the second and third will be at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday and Sunday.
