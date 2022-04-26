OU baseball: Sooners fall to Oral Roberts 5-1 on the road

Oklahoma (25-14, 7-5 Big 12) fell to Oral Roberts 5-1 (24-14, 8-4 Summit) in Tulsa on Tuesday.
Oklahoma’s scorching-hot offense came to a screeching halt. After producing 46 runs in its most recent series against Kansas, the OU bats only produced one run on four hits and struck out 13 times.
Redshirt sophomore infielder Peyton Graham, redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway, redshirt junior outfielder Brett Squires and freshman infielder Wallace Clark each recorded one hit.
Redshirt junior starting pitcher Braden Carmichael only went 1.1 innings and allowed three runs on four hits and two walks. Carmichael allowed three runs in the first after allowing three consecutive hits. He was relieved after walking two consecutive batters in the second inning.
Redshirt junior Ben Abram, sophomore Carter Campbell, redshirt sophomore Javier Ramos, sophomore Carson Atwood and redshirt junior Jaret Godman pitched the remaining 6.2 innings. The bunch gave up two runs on eight hits and struck out six batters.
Oral Roberts extended its 3-0 lead with a leadoff solo home run to left center field in the third inning. Abram allowed another run after tossing a wild pitch in the fourth inning.
OU grabbed their only run of the game in the seventh inning when sophomore catcher Hudson Polk reached home on a wild pitch.
Next, The Sooners face Kansas State at 6:30 p.m. on April 29 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.