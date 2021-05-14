You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU baseball: Sooners defeat No. 7 Texas Tech, 9-8, in 10th inning walk-off

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Justin Mitchell

Sophomore designated hitter Justin Mitchell prepares to round first base during the game against Texas Tech May 4.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Oklahoma (24-23, 8-10 Big 12) defeated No. 7 Texas Tech (31-11, 10-8) , 9-8, in 10 innings during the first of a three game series Friday.

The Sooners’ win came after redshirt junior catcher Justin Mitchell led off with a triple on a fastball right up the middle and scored on a rare passed ball to walk it off. 

“It was awesome,” Mitchell said after the win. “I don’t know if I can describe it, does anyone expect a pass ball walk off there? Probably not, but that’s the game of baseball, you never know what’s going to happen.”

OU’s offense continued its hot streak and finished the night with ten hits, including one home run and four extra base hits. 

Redshirt senior Jason Ruffcorn made his first collegiate start on the mound Friday night. Despite giving up two early home runs, Ruffcorn settled in and struck out nine batters while only walking two. 

“He did a great job settling in,” OU head coach Skip Johnson said. “He was really trying to be perfect in the first inning, making quality pitches and kind of got out of character… our kids persevered really well.” 

The Sooners are back at it for game two of the series at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at L. Dale Mitchell Park. 

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments