OU baseball: Sooners bested, 3-2, in second game of doubleheader against Georgia Southern

A run in the top of the ninth inning handed the Sooners their second loss, 3-2, of their series against Georgia Southern on Saturday night.
The first inning was scoreless for both team. The top of the inning saw a 6-4-3 double play and only a single hit by redshirt freshman third baseman Peyton Graham in the bottom.
Oklahoma struck first with a leadoff double by redshirt freshman designated hitter Jimmy Crooks and an RBI double by redshirt senior shortstop Brandon Zaragoza, making the score 1-0 in favor of the Sooners after the second inning.
No run was allowed by either squad in the third or fourth inning. At the top of the fifth inning, the Eagles equalized the score with a run. Then, at the top of the sixth inning, Georgia Southern brought another runner over home plate to go up 2-1.
Redshirt junior centerfielder Tanner Tredaway responded with an RBI double, allowing Crooks to slide into home plate in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Another scoring drought took place in the seventh and eighth innings, but at the top of the final inning of play, the Eagles delivered another run and sealed the 3-2 victory over OU.
Redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Wyatt Olds led the Sooners until the sixth inning, and only allowed four hits from 26 batters faced and had five strikeouts.
The Oklahoma vs. Georgia Southern series finale will be at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 25 in L. Dale Mitchell Ballpark.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.