 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU allows 3-run ninth inning, falls to Texas Tech 10-9 in Big 12 Tournament: highlights, reactions, details

Anthony Mackenzie

Junior infielder Anthony Mackenzie during the first round of the Big 12 Tournament against OSU on May 24.

 Jenna Burress/OU Daily

Oklahoma (31-25, 11-13 Big 12) fell to Texas Tech (39-19, 12-12 Big 12) 10-9 after the Red Raiders posted a three-run comeback in the bottom of the ninth in the second round of the Big 12 Championships at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Thursday. 

Here are the top highlights, reactions and details from the Sooners’ loss:

Fast Facts 

  • OU’s loss against Tech marked its first defeat at the Big 12 Championships since May 26, 2021. 

  • Junior Anthony Mackenzie and sophomore Jackson Nicklaus each went 2 of 4. Nicklaus scored two runs and Mackenzie scored a run and had two RBIs. 

  • Graduate student Braxton Douthit gave up five hits and three runs in the bottom of the ninth to give the Red Raiders their first lead of the game. 

  • Sophomore John Spikerman is 24 of 26 on stolen bases this season and was 2 of 3 against Tech. 

  • With the loss, OU prepares for a rematch against Oklahoma State at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Highlights 

A shot to left field by junior Kendall Pettis scores two runs in the second and puts OU up 3-0. 

Junior Bryce Madron ropes a hit down the first base line to score two more in the fourth. 

Sophomore Wallace Clark launched a ball into the corner of left field that teetered foul and snuck fair for an RBI double. 

Junior Dakota Harris laid down the bunt to score Pettis in the sixth. 

Reactions  

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments