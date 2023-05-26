OU allows 3-run ninth inning, falls to Texas Tech 10-9 in Big 12 Tournament: highlights, reactions, details

Oklahoma (31-25, 11-13 Big 12) fell to Texas Tech (39-19, 12-12 Big 12) 10-9 after the Red Raiders posted a three-run comeback in the bottom of the ninth in the second round of the Big 12 Championships at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Thursday.
Here are the top highlights, reactions and details from the Sooners’ loss:
Fast Facts
OU’s loss against Tech marked its first defeat at the Big 12 Championships since May 26, 2021.
Junior Anthony Mackenzie and sophomore Jackson Nicklaus each went 2 of 4. Nicklaus scored two runs and Mackenzie scored a run and had two RBIs.
Graduate student Braxton Douthit gave up five hits and three runs in the bottom of the ninth to give the Red Raiders their first lead of the game.
Sophomore John Spikerman is 24 of 26 on stolen bases this season and was 2 of 3 against Tech.
With the loss, OU prepares for a rematch against Oklahoma State at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
Highlights
A shot to left field by junior Kendall Pettis scores two runs in the second and puts OU up 3-0.
Pettis brings in two runs!📺 ESPNU pic.twitter.com/1aQW1fA7TF— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) May 26, 2023
Junior Bryce Madron ropes a hit down the first base line to score two more in the fourth.
Madron two-run infield single! #CHAOUS pic.twitter.com/reLc0VNrnp— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) May 26, 2023
Sophomore Wallace Clark launched a ball into the corner of left field that teetered foul and snuck fair for an RBI double.
𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐑𝐁𝐈 𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐞 pic.twitter.com/fhOjFccW6n— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) May 26, 2023
Junior Dakota Harris laid down the bunt to score Pettis in the sixth.
𝙎𝙦𝙪𝙚𝙚𝙯𝙚 pic.twitter.com/11mtXVNAsm— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) May 26, 2023
Reactions
Once again, @OU_Baseball is gonna be a BAAAAAAAD draw for whatever national seed gets them in the regionalAsk Florida and Virginia Tech.— Derek Cody (@derekcody) May 26, 2023
Have to love what you are seeing from @OU_Baseball tonight with their response to allowing 4 unearned runs. Lead back up to 4. 9-5 in the top of the 6th— Andrew Smith🧸🎀🏴☠️ (@SoonerSoupGuy) May 26, 2023
Unbelievable double play for @OU_Baseball in the 5th. Clark looking like Raffy Devers over at 3rd base, turning that double.— William Davis (@DubDavis3567) May 26, 2023
You can’t ask for a more perfect pitch pic.twitter.com/UXWAER7hkW— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) May 26, 2023
One thing is fairly clear. J Spike loves the lead off role— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) May 26, 2023
Watching OU baseball is like watching a train wreck but the train doesn’t stop after the initial crash.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) May 26, 2023
. @TTU_Baseball WALKS IT OFF‼️❕‼️❕‼️❕‼️❕‼️Red Raiders win it over Oklahoma 10-9 in the Bottom of the 9th. Wow.#Big12BSB | @Phillips66Gas pic.twitter.com/Ij2qyNWVGw— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) May 26, 2023
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.