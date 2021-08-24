You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Former Sooners pitcher Cade Cavalli promoted to Washington Nationals' Triple-A affiliate

Cade Cavalli

Then-sophomore right handed pitcher Cade Cavalli throws the ball in the game against Cal Poly on Feb. 15, 2019.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Former Oklahoma pitcher Cade Cavalli was promoted to the Rochester Red Wings, the Triple-A Affiliate of the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

Cavalli has been promoted twice this season, as he was promoted from High-A to Double-A on June 14. He had a 3-1 record, seven saves and a 1.77 earned run average with the High-A Wilmington Blue Rocks, earning a spot in the All-Star Futures Game.

Cavalli earned 11 saves with a 2.79 earned run average with the Double-A Harrisburg Senators after being promoted. In total, he struck out 151 batters, earning a save in all 18 appearances this season across both affiliates. 

Cavalli played with the Sooners from 2018-2020, earning 18 total saves with a 4.09 ERA in 27 pitching appearances.

