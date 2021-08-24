OU baseball: Former Sooners pitcher Cade Cavalli promoted to Washington Nationals' Triple-A affiliate

Former Oklahoma pitcher Cade Cavalli was promoted to the Rochester Red Wings, the Triple-A Affiliate of the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.
The #Nationals have promoted pitchers Cade Cavalli, Seth Romero, and Andrew Lee to Rochester!— Rochester Red Wings (@RocRedWings) August 24, 2021
Cavalli has been promoted twice this season, as he was promoted from High-A to Double-A on June 14. He had a 3-1 record, seven saves and a 1.77 earned run average with the High-A Wilmington Blue Rocks, earning a spot in the All-Star Futures Game.
Cavalli earned 11 saves with a 2.79 earned run average with the Double-A Harrisburg Senators after being promoted. In total, he struck out 151 batters, earning a save in all 18 appearances this season across both affiliates.
Cavalli played with the Sooners from 2018-2020, earning 18 total saves with a 4.09 ERA in 27 pitching appearances.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.