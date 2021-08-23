OU athletics: Sooners announce $1 million gift pledge from Valero

The OU athletics department announced $1 million gift pledge from Valero in a Monday press release.
New name. Same championship experience!OU announces major gift from @ValeroEnergy for the naming of the south end zone premium areas.#InvestedInChampions #AdvancingExcellence— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) August 23, 2021
With the partnership, Valero earns the naming rights to the Valero Champions Club, Valero Loge Boxes and Valero Stadium Suites in the south end zone premium areas of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Part of Valero's gift will also support future OU athletics facilities projects in baseball, softball, gymnastics and tennis.
"We've always believed attending a game at historic Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium is more than what occurs on the field – it's an experience where families and our community come together in a way unlike anywhere else in the country," OU athletics director Joe Castiglione said in the release.
"Valero has been a valued supporter to the University of Oklahoma in a variety of ways for many years and we are excited to integrate its passion for education and heart for the community as we welcome fans back for another season."
The south end zone premium sections at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, which Valero now has the naming rights to, were redesigned in 2019. There are 22 suites, 66 open-air loge boxes, 1,800 club seats and two lounges, and all are sold out for the 2021 season.
OU football's home opener is at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 11 against Western Carolina.
