OU athletics announces multi-year television agreement with ESPN+ to broadcast Sooners sports

  • Updated
  • 0
College Game Day set

The temporary College Game Day set during ESPN’s College Game Day inside Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Nov. 21.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma athletics announced Thursday a new multi-year television arrangement called “SoonerVision on ESPN+” that will replace its current contract with Bally Sports.

The new agreement will result in ESPN+ broadcasting over 100 live OU sporting events per year, plus classic content, pre- and post- game shows and coaches shows.

ESPN+ will carry one OU football game that was formerly accessible by pay per view each season and the Sooners’ annual spring game. It will also air 25 OU basketball games and all of the Sooners’ Olympic sports, such as softball and women’s gymnastics.

OU’s switch to ESPN+ coincides with Bally Sports’ announcement that it will be moving to subscription-based viewing. Sinclair Broadcasting Company, the parent for Bally Sports, intends to make its subscriptions $19.99 per month, while ESPN+ is available for as low as $6.99 per month.

"Given the overwhelming size and passion of the Sooners fan base, we are thrilled that ESPN+ is partnering with Oklahoma to create SoonerVision on ESPN+, the most expansive agreement ESPN+ has with an individual university athletics program," OU athletics director Joe Castiglione said in a press release.

"SoonerVision on ESPN+ builds upon our previous media successes by offering over 1,000 hours annually of live OU sports events and other programming to ESPN+’s growing subscriber base of more than 21.3 million. As a result, OU fans will now have an easily accessible year-round media home on all their screens."

A SoonerVision landing page within the ESPN app will direct viewers to OU content. “SoonerVision on ESPN+” is set to begin production and launch the first of its content in August.

Live broadcasting of OU sporting events will begin in conjunction with the 2022 fall athletics season.

“The University of Oklahoma is home to one of the premier athletic departments in the country and we look forward to presenting a wide variety of men’s and women’s sports on SoonerVision on ESPN+ to fans across the country,” Nick Dawson, ESPN’s Vice President for Programming & Acquisitions, said in the release.

“From live events to historic games and studio programming, Sooners fans will be able to access all of the content they love via their favorite connected devices.”

Sports editor

Mason Young is The Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered OU women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

