OU-Kentucky: Live updates, TV details

OU is set to face off against No. 15 Kentucky at 6:30 p.m. at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on SEC Network.

The Sooners (3-2) are coming off a win over previously No. 1-ranked Texas, while the Wildcats (5-1) just took down No. 22 LSU (5-2).

Special teams mishap: The Sooners line up for a field goal before a direct snap to the holder, senior Jacob Ulrich, who attempts a jump pass. His pass is intercepted.

Kentucky 7, OU 3 (1:33, 1Q): Fifth-year kicker Tate Sandell converts on a 44-yard field goal.

Kentucky 7, OU 0 (8:36, 1Q): Senior quarterback Kenny Minchey connects with junior tight end Willie Rodriguez for a two-yard touchdown.

Read the OU Daily's pregame Lloyd Avant feature story: