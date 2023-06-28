OU adds 3-star edge rusher Wyatt Gilmore

OU added a second commitment this week when Wyatt Gilmore, an edge rusher from Rogers Senior High School in Rogers, Minnesota, picked the Sooners on Wednesday.
Gilmore is a three-star prospect who ranks No. 662 nationally in the Class of 2024 in On3's Industry player ranking. He picked OU over Miami, Minnesota and Oregon, and is the 10th prospect in the Sooners' class.
OU added three-star running back Xavier Robinson to the class on Tuesday, which now ranks No. 17 in the country, according to On3's Industry team ranking.
OU has been waiting on commitments to roll in since holding its Champ U BBQ event on the weekend of June 16-18. Gilmore is the Sooners' first edge rusher to commit to OU in this cycle.
With the commitment, coach Brent Venables' staff won a recruiting battle against the Gophers, Gilmore's local school. Venables signed five edge rushers out of the portal and high school combined in 2023, showing his staff is zeroing in on pass rushing, a position needed once the program moves to the SEC.
Here's a list of OU commitments from the 2024 and 2025 classes: