OU's goal remains the same: 'Make the playoffs'

Following the 21-13 loss to No. 12 Kentucky on Saturday night, OU defensive backs Omarion Robinson and Reggie Powers and tight end Hayden Hansen recapped the game.
Here are takeaways:
Hansen, Robinson explain offensive struggles
With the loss, OU failed to build momentum off its win over previously No.1-ranked Texas the week before.
“I can make a million excuses in the world, but at the end of the day, it just comes down to details and execution,” Hansen said.
This has been a theme for the Sooners this year: a win followed by a loss. In fact, following all three of the Sooners’ wins against UTEP, New Mexico and Texas, they dropped subsequent games against Michigan, Georgia and Kentucky. Most notably, the OU offense has been to blame, ranking last in the SEC in nearly every offensive metric.
Hansen believes the offense can be fixed as the year continues.
“For sure,” Hansen said. “I know from the outside, it's frustrating because we all represent Oklahoma. You expect that perfect Oklahoma product out there, and we're just as frustrated as you guys. And it's probably hard to see, but we are really close.”
Robinson shared a similar sentiment, sharing his belief in the offense after going against them in practice.
“We see the improvement,” Robinson said. “They see improvement every week. … I feel like they did a good job Saturday, going out there and (putting) good things on tape.”
OU had four turnovers against Kentucky, three interceptions from fifth-year quarterback John Mateer and another pick from senior punter Jacob Ulrich on a fake field goal in the second quarter.
Hansen, having spent four years at Florida, understands the importance of winning the turnover margin in the Southeastern Conference.
“Most of the time, (in) the SEC, if you don't win turnover margin, you lose games,” Hansen said. “When you turn the ball over like we have, it doesn't lead to (the) results that you should get.”
Even though a 3-3 start is not what Hansen and the Sooners envisioned, the team's sights are still set on their preseason goals.
“We still got that chance to make the playoffs, and that was one of the first things (Venables) said after the game,” Hansen said.
Powers looks ahead to Mississippi State
With OU attempting to put the Kentucky loss in the rearview mirror, the team will look to rely on its defense to pick up the offensive slack.
Mississippi State sophomore quarterback Kamario Taylor’s status is in question for Saturday, so the Sooners will have to prepare for multiple options at quarterback.
“We can still prepare like any other game and look at all the games because we know what they're (going to be) like,” Powers said. “We know that they’re (going to) have the better quarterback in there.”
Powers, like Hansen, said there's still hope to accomplish everything the team set out before the season.
“Our goal is to win every game, so that really doesn't change with us,” Powers said. “(With) the three losses, we still have the same mindset of coming into the week, winning the game during the week, going out on Saturday and winning. That's our goal every week.”
This story was edited by Joshua McDaniel.