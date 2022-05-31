NCAA golf finals: Sooners fall 3-2 to Arizona State in match play

Oklahoma concluded its season with a 3-2 loss to Arizona State in the quarterfinal round at the NCAA Finals in Scottsdale.
Proud to be Sooners. Proud of our fight. We'll be back. We accomplished so much this season and we can't wait to accomplish more down the road. #Sooners | #NCAAGolf pic.twitter.com/hp3Izbdn77— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) May 31, 2022
The Sooners fell down 2-0 with match play losses from seniors Patrick Welch and Chris Gotterup. OU rebounded with a pair of wins from senior Logan McAllister and freshman Drew Goodman to level the score at 2-2 with one golfer left.
In the final match, freshman Stephen Campbell Jr. forced a playoff, winning the 16th and 18th holes to play one more. However, he lost on the playoff hole to end the Sooners' season.
“It was fun to watch the fight,” coach Ryan Hybl said. “We knew how difficult of a match this was going to be, Arizona State, on their home golf course, in front of rowdy crowds. We knew it was going to be a serious fight. What more could you ask for in college athletics than that theater, that setting?”
Earlier on Tuesday, Gotterup won the Haskins Award, presented to the nation’s top golfer each season. Additionally, McAllister finished in the top five of the PGA TOUR University rankings, guaranteeing him a spot on the Korn Ferry Tour, one step below the PGA TOUR, this summer.
Vanderbilt, Pepperdine, Arizona State and Texas advanced to the final four.
