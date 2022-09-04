'My joy and happiness': Dillon Gabriel captains OU football's offense with family watching in 1st start with Sooners

Dillon Gabriel strutted through Oklahoma’s Walk of Champions on Saturday donning multiple flower leis around his neck, each laced with a different color.
The floral garlands, common in his home state of Hawaii, symbolizes the Aloha spirit of greeting on the island. Typically consisting of orchids or other island flowers, the mainstays of Hawaiian tradition are awarded during celebratory events.
For Gabriel and his family, which was 20 strong in Norman this weekend, the Sooners’ season opener was cause for significant celebration. As he walked into Gate 13 of Gaylord-Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, he received multiple leis from his greatest supporters, marking the start of a new chapter.
Making his first start since transferring from Central Florida in January, the redshirt junior piloted Oklahoma (1-0) to a 45-13 win over UTEP (0-2, 0-1 CUSA), completing 15-of-23 passes for 233 yards and three total touchdowns. His businesslike performance, similar to the dapper gray suit he wore as he entered the stadium, was an orderly start to the beginning of the Brent Venables era.
And having his family, who’s staying in town until after OU’s game next Saturday against Kent State, provided a boost to a day he said he’ll never forget.
“It means the most to me, just because I don’t get to see them much and I love them to death,” Gabriel said after the game. “They’re truly my joy and my happiness.”
Trading his Golden Knights No. 11 jersey for a Sooners No. 8, Gabriel said he’ll always remember pulling on the uniform before being met by a sell-out crowd of 83,173. The gameday atmosphere didn’t register for him until he heard the crowd in full force after leaving the smoked-out tunnel and hitting the grass.
“It meant a lot,” Gabriel said of the day. “...After I look back, that was just a day I’ll never forget. And just a great feeling running out with Sooner Nation being out there.”
Led by Gabriel, the offense scored on six of its first nine drives before backup Davis Beville entered for the final possession of the game. The Sooners successfully deployed the fast-paced offense that coordinator Jeff Lebby has been known for in college football, with three consecutive touchdown drives of under two minutes to open the first quarter.
Gabriel kicked off the scoring barrage with a 12-yard scamper into the endzone just 77 seconds into the game. Just four-and-a-half minutes later, he tossed a six-yard pass to fifth-year senior tight end Brayden Willis to take a 14-0 lead, providing a glimpse of Oklahoma’s new-look tempo offense.
𝗤𝗕𝟭 with TD #️⃣1️⃣@_dillongabriel_ | 📺 FOXpic.twitter.com/1UR1tKqPLr— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 3, 2022
Overall, Lebby, who recruited Gabriel in Hawaii and coached him at UCF in 2019, was pleased with his pupil’s performance. Gabriel’s methodical operation to begin this season was just the blueprint for the schedule ahead.
“At the end of the day it was the starting point,” Lebby said. “... That’s what it was for all of us (and) for him. …proud of his consistency and being who he is.”
After walk-on freshman receiver Gavin Freeman’s 46-yard touchdown rush midway through the first quarter, the offense hit a lull. But Gabriel responded nearly 20 minutes later when he found Willis again for a 28-yard strike for a 28-10 lead just before halftime.
Too easy for Brayden Willis 💪@OU_Football makes it 28-10 pic.twitter.com/8OLaD8Rne8— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 3, 2022
Before the touchdown, Gabriel and the Sooners punted back-to-back drives after consecutive three and outs. Lebby said that’s just “the name of the game.” Not everything can be perfect for the closely-knit duo, despite their familiarity.
“He missed a couple things, (but) he played his butt off,” Lebby said. “We did some really good things, but definitely missing things that we’re gonna want back, but that’s the nature of the position too. … Got a ton of work to do and a ton of things to clean up, but glad with Dillon’s performance and where we’re at.
Gabriel was relatively quiet in the second half — 7-of-10 for 68 yards — but captained an OU rushing attack that finished off the Miners on a scorching-hot day that reached upwards of 95 degrees.
Senior running back Eric Gray, who finished with 18 touches for 135 yards, said Gabriel's previous knowledge of the offense was an asset on the field. He also noticed his friend and teammate’s demeanor was different than usual, sparking an interest he wants to further understand.
“He was a little quieter today,” Gray said. “He’s usually talking, all in your face wanting to hug. But today he was a little quieter. I’m gonna have to talk to him about that.”
Perhaps Gabriel was too focused on continuing the OU legacy that has seen four quarterbacks win the illustrious Heisman Trophy. Gabriel even met Baker Mayfield, who’s now leading the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, at the spring game last April.
“It’s something that holds a huge responsibility on my end,” Gabriel said of being the next Oklahoma quarterback. “And I’m just super humbled to be able to do so.”
Since Gabriel was locked in on commanding the offense to success, he still hasn’t spent time with his loved ones. But now, with a moment to breathe after finishing his postgame press conference and first game, he was ready to go see his closest supporters in his new home.
After all, his family is what means most to him.
It’s going to be really good to see them after this,” Gabriel said as he wrapped up his interview. “I haven’t seen them yet, (but) knowing they’re in the stands somewhere makes me feel really good.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.