MLB Draft 2022: Sooners pitcher Jake Bennett selected in 2nd round by Washington Nationals

Former Oklahoma pitcher Jake Bennett was selected by the Washington Nationals with the No. 45 overall pick in the second round of the MLB Draft on Sunday.
With the 45th overall pick, the @Nationals select @OU_Baseball left-handed pitcher Jake Bennett, No. 68 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list.Watch live: https://t.co/42SJUa2odY pic.twitter.com/SAQ1wue22t— MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 18, 2022
The 6-foot-6, 234 pound left-hander finished the 2022 campaign with a 9-3 record while tallying a 3.53 ERA and 120 strikeouts. Bennett pitched 14.2 innings, allowing five runs and striking out 17 during regionals and super regionals.
The redshirt junior followed that up with 12.1 innings of 12 hit, seven earned run pitching in the College World Series. Bennett was named a freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper in 2020 and third-team All-American in 2022.
Horton joins former Sooner Cade Cavalli, who was the Nationals No. 22 pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. Horton is also the second Sooner to be selected in the 2022 MLB Draft, behind Cade Horton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.