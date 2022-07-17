 Skip to main content
MLB Draft 2022: Sooners pitcher Jake Bennett selected in 2nd round by Washington Nationals

Jake Bennett

Redshirt sophomore pitcher Jake Bennett during the first game of the championship series of the College World Series against Ole Miss on June 25, 2022.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Former Oklahoma pitcher Jake Bennett was selected by the Washington Nationals with the No. 45 overall pick in the second round of the MLB Draft on Sunday.

The 6-foot-6, 234 pound left-hander finished the 2022 campaign with a 9-3 record while tallying a 3.53 ERA and 120 strikeouts. Bennett pitched 14.2 innings, allowing five runs and striking out 17 during regionals and super regionals.

The redshirt junior followed that up with 12.1 innings of 12 hit, seven earned run pitching in the College World Series. Bennett was named a freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper in 2020 and third-team All-American in 2022.

Horton joins former Sooner Cade Cavalli, who was the Nationals No. 22 pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. Horton is also the second Sooner to be selected in the 2022 MLB Draft, behind Cade Horton.

