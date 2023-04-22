Jaydan Hardy, 4-star safety, commits to OU football before spring game

OU football landed a commitment from 2024 four-star safety Jaydan Hardy on Saturday hours before its annual spring game.
Hardy is the No. 14 safety overall and No. 162-player nationally, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.
The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder is the Sooners' fifth commit of their 2024 class and joins Jeremiah Newcombe as OU's second defensive back pledge of the cycle.
Hardy chose Oklahoma over Texas A&M, Oregon, SMU and Tennessee. He attends Lewisville High School in Lewisville, Texas.
