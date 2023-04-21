Isaiah Autry, 3-star 2024 offensive lineman, commits to OU football

Oklahoma landed a commitment from 2024 3-star offensive lineman Isaiah Autry on Friday. Autry is the Sooners' fourth commit of the 2024 class.
I just want to say Thank You Lord for your many Blessings!#Committed 💯 #Boomer #Sooner @OU_Football @OU_Athletics @OU_CoachB @CoachVenables @OUCrystalBall @SWiltfong247 @ChadSimmons_ @ErikRichardsUSA @Marcusdent93 @PashenThompson @IAHS_FB @oklahomafbnews pic.twitter.com/DHFjDXGRpl— Isaiah R Autry (@IsaiahAutry1) April 21, 2023
Autry is the No. 518-ranked commit nationally and No. 38 offensive tackle, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He's also the No. 18-ranked prospect in the state of Mississippi.
Autry chose OU over Alabama, Auburn, Florida State and Mississippi.
The 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive tackle attends Itawamba Agricultural High School in Fulton, Mississippi.
Autry joins four-star defensive back Jeremiah Newcombe, four-star quarterback Michael Hawkins and three-star receiver Kelly Daniels in OU's 2024 class.
