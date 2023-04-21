 Skip to main content
Isaiah Autry, 3-star 2024 offensive lineman, commits to OU football

OU helmet

An OU helmet during the final home game against Iowa State on Nov. 20, 2021.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma landed a commitment from 2024 3-star offensive lineman Isaiah Autry on Friday. Autry is the Sooners' fourth commit of the 2024 class. 

Autry is the No. 518-ranked commit nationally and No. 38 offensive tackle, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He's also the No. 18-ranked prospect in the state of Mississippi.

Autry chose OU over Alabama, Auburn, Florida State and Mississippi.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive tackle attends Itawamba Agricultural High School in Fulton, Mississippi. 

Autry joins four-star defensive back Jeremiah Newcombe, four-star quarterback Michael Hawkins and three-star receiver Kelly Daniels in OU's 2024 class. 

