Highlights and details: Norman North defeats Norman High 21-0 in turnover-ridden Crosstown Clash

Norman North (1-0) defeated Norman High (0-1) 21-0 in the Crosstown Clash on Thursday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. It's the Timberwolves' fourth straight win over the Tigers.

Norman North faces Edmond Santa Fe in Edmond next Friday while Norman High takes on Moore at home in its next game.

Here are the highlights and details from this year's Crosstown Clash:

Fast facts

There were six combined interceptions in the game, three from each team. Norman High quarterbacks Phoenix Murphy and Crew Noles threw two of the Tigers' interceptions, while safety and wide receiver Dax Noles threw the other out of a wildcat formation. Norman North junior quarterback Owen Eshelman threw all three of the Timberwolves' interceptions.

Two of Norman North’s touchdowns came in the fourth quarter, and all three came on rushing touchdowns.

This is the Timberwolves’ first shutout win since beating Southmoore 53-0 on November 5, 2021.

Norman North rushed for 145 yards and scored all three of its touchdowns on the ground. They were scored by Eshelman and running backs Will Lundquist and Latrell Williams.

What they said

Norman North coach Justin Jones' on his team's win: "Anytime you win this game, it's a big deal. We felt like we were a couple steps away from breaking (the game) open, and we finally did in the fourth (quarter). We overcame some turnovers, got some back, and did a really good job against a team like that to be able to post a shutout in a game like this. Really happy with our kids."

Eshelman on the Timberwolves' offense and his touchdown: "We were up against the wall (in the first half), but we kept fighting back. We ended up slowing down the game a bit and operated how we wanted to, and we got the win. Our offensive line was the most essential. We created a lot of space for runners and had a great ground game.

"We had a quarterback lead (on the touchdown play), and it was blocked perfectly. I give credit to my offensive line; they did all the work for me."

Norman North outside linebacker Carver Rodgers on the Timberwolves' defense and his interception: "It was a fantastic day for us. We really stepped up and fulfilled the job we had to do. We knew we could shut them out, and we did.

"For us, it was our defensive drops. That's how we got our interceptions. That's how I got mine. I saw (Crew Noles) roll out; I was in between two people, and I was in the right place at the perfect time."

Scoring plays

Norman North 7, Norman High 0 (6:01 2nd)

After an interception from cornerback Curtis Miller, Lundquist scored an 8-yard touchdown for the game's first points.

At long last, our first TD. Will Lundquist gets the corner from 8 yards out on this run. Norman North up 7-0. pic.twitter.com/drbdRStKj1 — Nick Coppola (@Nick_Coppola__) September 1, 2023

Norman North 14, Norman High 0 (5:00 4th)

The Timberwolves extended their lead to two scores with an 18-yard rushing touchdown from Eshelman.

This time, Owen Eshelman gets his rushing TD. 18 yard score and it’s 14-0 in favor of Norman High. pic.twitter.com/4QDX1aUl1c — Nick Coppola (@Nick_Coppola__) September 1, 2023

Norman North 21, Norman High 0 (2:15 4th)

Just three minutes later, the Timberwolves scored their second touchdown of the fourth quarter with a 2-yard rush from Williams.

Latrell Williams looks to have sealed it for Norman North. His 2 yard score makes it 21-0 with 2:15 left in the game. pic.twitter.com/TX3TnpM0Im — Nick Coppola (@Nick_Coppola__) September 1, 2023

