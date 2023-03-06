'Hanging on every positive': OU basketball's Porter Moser hopeful for conference tournament run

Porter Moser wants Oklahoma to envision itself at max potential.
“We need to keep building momentum, visualizing when we're at our best,” Moser said Monday. “We talked about it before (against TCU on Saturday), visualizing when we're at our best. When we're at our best we've competed against the best in the country. And that's what we want. That's all we wanted to visualize.”
The Sooners (15-16, 5-13 Big 12) are set to face Oklahoma State (17-14, 8-10) at 8:30 p.m. in the first round of the Big 12 Championship Wednesday in Kansas City. OU is 0-2 against the Cowboys this season, losing both contests by a combined 26 points.
Moser is 1-3 against Oklahoma State since he arrived in Norman.
OSU dominated Oklahoma inside the paint, scoring 44 points compared to the Sooners’ 22 in their most recent loss. Cowboys forwards Moussa Cisse and Kalib Boone had 18 points each.
Moser wants to work through senior forward Tanner Groves, who had season-high 23 points in OU’s upset of then-No. 22 TCU on Saturday. Groves struggled against OSU’s frontcourt in the last contest, scoring seven points and fouling three times in 21 minutes.
“I want to build off Tanner's really good game,” Moser said. “He played the last game with aggression, staying out of foul trouble. They have some length, and athleticism in there. They play very well. … Athleticism has been a big part of them. I really think that's a real strength of theirs, and we have to combat it.”
Sitting one game below .500, Moser will likely have to lead the Sooners to win the Big 12 crown for a bid in March Madness. For now, the second-year coach is taking it one game at a time.
“You're hanging on every positive you can sell in tournament situations,” Moser said. “I think the thing is that they know that you have to win that first one. You gotta win that first one.”
Jalen Hill not focused on future
Senior forward Jalen Hill is not focused on his future despite having one year remaining of academic eligibility, granted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It's obviously there,” Hill said. “So, that's all I can really say about it. I really want to focus on these next couple games coming up.”
Hill has played four seasons and 121 games at Oklahoma, averaging 6.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and one assist per game. He helped lead the Sooners to two NCAA Tournament appearances under former coach Lon Kruger.
The senior forward is averaging a career-high 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and one assist per game this season. He’s also shooting 50.7% from the field and 30.2% from 3-point range.
He’s still hopeful for a last-ditch tournament bid.
“Anything can happen out there,” Hill said. “Hopefully we can make a run, get our name in the conversation and hopefully we can get in the tournament.”
Moser sounds off on LNC upgrades
Oklahoma coach Porter Moser is happy about the $9.5 million upgrades being made to the Lloyd Noble Center, but added there is still an urgency for a new arena on Monday.
“I think everyone knows that commitment needs to be towards having a new venue,” Moser said. "If you look at some of the teams' venues and atmospheres in this league. It becomes very, very hard to play, and I think everything I've heard is about moving in that direction.
OU’s Board of Regents announced the Lloyd Noble Center would have $500,000 more than its previous proposal of $9.0 million. The plan includes Lloyd Noble Center Team Suite’s upgrade and renovation.
“I love that the focus is on the venue,” Moser said. “I'm not ready to say when, where and which. All I'm saying is let's move in that direction.”
This story was edited by Colton Sulley. Ansley Chambers copy edited this story.
