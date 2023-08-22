Baker Mayfield

Former player Baker Mayfield during the OU football spring game on April 22.

 Audrey Quan/OU Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was named the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ starting quarterback on Tuesday.

After arriving at his fourth team in six seasons, the former No. 1 overall pick competed for the job with third-year quarterback Kyle Trask but Mayfield outshined Trask during preseason games.

In the Buccaneers’ first preseason game, Mayfield completed eight of nine passes for 63 yards and one touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While in the NFL, Mayfield has compiled 102 touchdowns, 64 interceptions, 16,288 passing yards, and completed 61.4% of his passes

The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner will make the fifth opening day start of his career as the Buccaneers face the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 10.

Newsletters

Tags

Support our independent local journalism

Robust news organizations like ours generate civic good that informs, improves and inspires communities. For those invested in OU and Norman, OU Daily uniquely has:

• Free independent local journalism that's routinely honored at collegiate, state and national levels

• The city's largest reporting staff largely drawn from one of the nation's top journalism colleges

• A veteran advising staff with a mission to build on our legacy as a launching pad for media professionals

Whether in a one-time donation or a recurring pledge, please CONTRIBUTE TO OUR MISSION.