Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was named the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ starting quarterback on Tuesday.
TIME TO BAKE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7GTdEbdUgU— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 22, 2023
After arriving at his fourth team in six seasons, the former No. 1 overall pick competed for the job with third-year quarterback Kyle Trask but Mayfield outshined Trask during preseason games.
In the Buccaneers’ first preseason game, Mayfield completed eight of nine passes for 63 yards and one touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
While in the NFL, Mayfield has compiled 102 touchdowns, 64 interceptions, 16,288 passing yards, and completed 61.4% of his passes
The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner will make the fifth opening day start of his career as the Buccaneers face the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 10.