Former OU gymnast Maggie Nichols to testify in U.S. Senate hearing on alleged FBI mishandling of Larry Nassar case

Senior Maggie Nichols performs on beam during the Sooners meet against Michigan March 6.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Former Oklahoma gymnast Maggie Nichols will be among those testifying this week in a U.S. Senate hearing regarding the FBI's alleged mishandling of its investigation of Larry Nassar.

Nichols and Olympic stars Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman will testify in the Senate Judiciary Committee's first panel on Wednesday morning, speaking out against Nassar, who in 2018 was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for sexual abuse.

Nichols, Biles, Maroney and Raisman are among 300 women to allege sexual misconduct by Nassar since 2018. Their attorney, John Manly, confirmed their involvement in Wednesday's hearing to the Wall Street Journal on Monday.

In Wednesday's hearing, the committee will look to determine why the FBI's Indianapolis Field Office did not respond quickly or adequately to the first accusations against Nassar, thereby allowing his abuse to continue during that delay, according to an Inspector General's report obtained by NPR

Nichols was the first gymnast to publicly speak out against Nassar, releasing a statement on Jan. 9, 2018, in which she detailed his abuse and identified herself as "Athlete A." A Netflix series with that title recounting Nichols' story and the Indianapolis Star's investigation of Nassar was released in June 2020.

Nichols competed at OU from 2017-20, winning a pair of NCAA championships in the All-Around and two team national titles. She looked well on her way to a third personal and team championship before her senior season was abruptly cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nichols holds the OU program record in the all-around and scored 22 perfect 10s during her college career, good for the fourth most in NCAA history. She is also the only college gymnast to ever twice record the "Gym Slam," scoring a perfect 10 on all four events in multiple seasons.

