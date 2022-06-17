 Skip to main content
College World Series: Brett Squires to miss remainder of season with injury, per report

  • Updated
  • 0
Brett Squires

Redshirt junior infielder Brett Squires bats during the first series against Texas Tech on May 14.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Redshirt junior infielder/outfielder Brett Squires is out for the College World Series with a broken hand after he was hit by a pitch in the third inning of Oklahoma’s game against No.5-seeded Texas A&M, per ESPN. 

Squires has started 38 games for the Sooners this season, while batting .312 with 34 scored runs, 33 RBIs, five doubles and seven home runs. The Grapevine, Texas, native has gone 6-for-23 with one homer and four RBIs since the start of the postseason. 

Squires earned an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection in 2021 with 42 starts in 33 games. The redshirt junior finished last season with a .275 batting average, six home runs, two triples and 28 RBIs.

The Sooners currently lead the Aggies 12-4 in the seventh inning. If they close the win today they’ll play the winner of Notre Dame and Texas at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 19 in Omaha. 

