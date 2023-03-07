 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Board of Regents approves contract for OU football receivers coach Emmett Jones

OU football helmet

OU football helmet during the game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Sept. 17.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

OU Board of Regents approved the contract of newly hired receivers coach Emmett Jones at its meeting on Tuesday.

Jones, who was officially hired on Jan. 10, signed a two-year contract and will be paid $550,000 a year until Jan. 31, 2025.

Jones, 48, served as the receivers coach at Texas Tech in 2022 after spending 2019-21 leading receivers at Kansas. 

Jones replaced interim receivers coach L'Damian Washington, who was recently hired by USF, and Cale Gundy, a Sooners assistant from 1999-2022.

Before his resignation, Gundy was set to make $610,000 in 2023.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments