Board of Regents approves contract for OU football receivers coach Emmett Jones

OU Board of Regents approved the contract of newly hired receivers coach Emmett Jones at its meeting on Tuesday.
Jones, who was officially hired on Jan. 10, signed a two-year contract and will be paid $550,000 a year until Jan. 31, 2025.
Jones, 48, served as the receivers coach at Texas Tech in 2022 after spending 2019-21 leading receivers at Kansas.
Jones replaced interim receivers coach L'Damian Washington, who was recently hired by USF, and Cale Gundy, a Sooners assistant from 1999-2022.
Before his resignation, Gundy was set to make $610,000 in 2023.
