 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

'All time, this is up there': Former Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield leads Rams' comeback win 2 days after joining team

Baker Mayfield

Former OU football player Baker Mayfield is honored for his 2017 Heisman trophy during the spring game on April 23.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, added via waivers by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday, led a miraculous comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.

Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday per his request, led two touchdown drives in the final four minutes while down 16-3. He led a game-winning 98-yard touchdown drive ending in a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson.

The 2017 Heisman winner completed 22-of-35 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown, despite entering on the Rams' second drive of the game. 

Mayfield was added by the Rams after numerous injuries to their quarterback depth. He was forced to learn the playbook in rapid time, working with coaches like quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson, a former Oklahoma State standout, on a gameplan for Thursday. 

Mayfield said after the game he even booked a flight to Los Angeles before waivers had officially gone through. 

"All time, this is up there," Mayfield said on Amazon Prime's postgame show. "... Didn't think it was going to play out like this, but I am sure happy to cover the two-minute operation, my goodness."

With Mayfield's first game with Los Angeles, he has now played for seven head coaches in five NFL seasons. Prior to Thursday's game, Mayfield had just one win in six starts with the Panthers this season, throwing six touchdowns and six interceptions.

"Originally I was angry about having to go through so many coaching changes and learn so many things, but that for sure helped (for) right there," Mayfield said. "Just learn protections first, and then just talking with those guys on offense about the concepts that I like, and luckily I've run a lot of them."

With the win, Los Angeles snapped a six-game losing streak despite being without multiple starters, including all-pro performers Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald.

"It's been a wild year," Mayfield said. "And I'm thankful for the guys back in Carolina and my teammates. To be honest with you, I love those guys. It sucks having to leave, but I mean, when it works out like this, it's for the best."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Mayfield's wild comeback:

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments