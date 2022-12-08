'All time, this is up there': Former Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield leads Rams' comeback win 2 days after joining team

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, added via waivers by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday, led a miraculous comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.
Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday per his request, led two touchdown drives in the final four minutes while down 16-3. He led a game-winning 98-yard touchdown drive ending in a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson.
OMG. TOUCHDOWN RAMS!#LVvsLAR on Prime VideoAlso available on NFL+ https://t.co/m65o43ZLpv pic.twitter.com/lpAk8bVIJ6— NFL (@NFL) December 9, 2022
The 2017 Heisman winner completed 22-of-35 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown, despite entering on the Rams' second drive of the game.
Mayfield was added by the Rams after numerous injuries to their quarterback depth. He was forced to learn the playbook in rapid time, working with coaches like quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson, a former Oklahoma State standout, on a gameplan for Thursday.
Mayfield said after the game he even booked a flight to Los Angeles before waivers had officially gone through.
"All time, this is up there," Mayfield said on Amazon Prime's postgame show. "... Didn't think it was going to play out like this, but I am sure happy to cover the two-minute operation, my goodness."
With Mayfield's first game with Los Angeles, he has now played for seven head coaches in five NFL seasons. Prior to Thursday's game, Mayfield had just one win in six starts with the Panthers this season, throwing six touchdowns and six interceptions.
"Originally I was angry about having to go through so many coaching changes and learn so many things, but that for sure helped (for) right there," Mayfield said. "Just learn protections first, and then just talking with those guys on offense about the concepts that I like, and luckily I've run a lot of them."
With the win, Los Angeles snapped a six-game losing streak despite being without multiple starters, including all-pro performers Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald.
"It's been a wild year," Mayfield said. "And I'm thankful for the guys back in Carolina and my teammates. To be honest with you, I love those guys. It sucks having to leave, but I mean, when it works out like this, it's for the best."
Here's how Twitter reacted to Mayfield's wild comeback:
Great stuff @bakermayfield Neighbors?— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 9, 2022
AHHHHH!!!! LFG @bakermayfield— Kyler Murray (@K1) December 9, 2022
Joining the team on Tuesday and winning a game on Thursday at the quarterback position is absolutely incredible.There are some positions that you can plug into a new team/system somewhat easily. QB has to be by far the hardest.Damn impressive Baker.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 9, 2022
BAKER REAGAN MAYFIELD🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 9, 2022
Bro baker mayfield literally put on a game jersey before a practice jersey 😂 WTF 😂— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2022
😂😂😂😂😂 BAKER MAYFIELD IS AN UNSTOPPABLE RAM— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 9, 2022
baker did that! 😂— James Harden (@JHarden13) December 9, 2022
BAKERRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR!!!— Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) December 9, 2022
Baker Brady!!!!— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 9, 2022
Baker Mayfield…how?— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2022
a literal Ram pic.twitter.com/obqzFMxYb1— NFL (@NFL) December 9, 2022
Good for you @bakermayfield— Cale Gundy (@OU_CoachGundy) December 9, 2022
Mood. @bakermayfield pic.twitter.com/sCTWcKnL6q— Jeff Badet (@JeffBadet__) December 9, 2022
Baker just led the Rams 98 yards down the field, with no timeouts, for a go ahead TD on 2 days notice.Baker Mayfield hasn’t had a passer rating this high in literally 1 year. Week 14 of 2021. Moral of the story, coaching matters!— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 9, 2022
BAKER MAYFIELD, ARE YOU KIDDING?!#RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/0uWy4VrNnL— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 9, 2022
Baker Reagan Mayfield 🫡— Orlando Brown Jr. (@ZEUS__57) December 9, 2022
🗣️BAKER!!! GO CRAZY!!— Travis Kelce (@tkelce) December 9, 2022
Baker Mayfield, walking back through locker room to exits, turns to a PR staffer: “Alright, where the hell do I go?”— Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) December 9, 2022
