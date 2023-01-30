8 former Sooners advance to NFL Super Bowl

Eight former Sooners advanced to the NFL’s Super Bowl after the weekend.
Former OU quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, along with Lane Johnson, Grant Calcaterra and Trey Sermon will play Kansas City and Creed Humphrey, Orlando Brown Jr., Blake Bell and James Winchester on Feb. 13 in Glendale, Arizona.
The stage is set. #SBLVII@Chiefs | @Eagles pic.twitter.com/FoKA914sxS— NFL (@NFL) January 30, 2023
After an early exit in the first quarter by San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, the Eagles dominated their NFC championship opponent 31-7.
Hurts finished the night completing 15 of 25 passes for 121 yards. He also ran 11 times for 39 yards and a touchdown.
All four of the Eagles’ touchdowns came on the ground.
The former Heisman runner-up made history as he ran into the endzone on Sunday. With his 15th rushing touchdown of the year, Hurts broke quarterback Cam Newton’s record (14) for the most touchdown runs by a quarterback in a season.
Hurt is the youngest quarterback in Eagles history to reach the Super Bowl and will try to earn a win over Kansas City to give his team their second title in six years.
You know it's coming#SFvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/P0Fi8BpqJj— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 29, 2023
Jalen Hurts taking it all in 💚🙏 pic.twitter.com/aGfrinkVK7— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 29, 2023
.@JalenHurts sings "FLY EAGLES FLY" 😂🦅#NFLPlayoffs #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Ym4cvCxpIS— NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2023
Other performances:
Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson started against the 49ers.
Kansas City center Creed Humphrey started against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Kansas City offensive tackle Orlando Brown started at left tackle against the Bengals.
Kansas City’s James Winchester served as long snapper against the Bengals.
