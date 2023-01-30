 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

8 former Sooners advance to NFL Super Bowl

Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts runs down the field during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 28.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Eight former Sooners advanced to the NFL’s Super Bowl after the weekend.

Former OU quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, along with Lane Johnson, Grant Calcaterra and Trey Sermon will play Kansas City and Creed Humphrey, Orlando Brown Jr., Blake Bell and James Winchester on Feb. 13 in Glendale, Arizona.

After an early exit in the first quarter by San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, the Eagles dominated their NFC championship opponent 31-7.

Hurts finished the night completing 15 of 25 passes for 121 yards. He also ran 11 times for 39 yards and a touchdown.

All four of the Eagles’ touchdowns came on the ground.

The former Heisman runner-up made history as he ran into the endzone on Sunday. With his 15th rushing touchdown of the year, Hurts broke quarterback Cam Newton’s record (14) for the most touchdown runs by a quarterback in a season.

Hurt is the youngest quarterback in Eagles history to reach the Super Bowl and will try to earn a win over Kansas City to give his team their second title in six years.

Other performances:

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson started against the 49ers.

Kansas City center Creed Humphrey started against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kansas City offensive tackle Orlando Brown started at left tackle against the Bengals.

Kansas City’s James Winchester served as long snapper against the Bengals.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments