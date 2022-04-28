2022 NFL Draft: Former OU football stars Marquise Brown, Kyler Murray reunited in Cardinals-Ravens trade

The Baltimore Ravens have traded former Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to the Arizona Cardinals, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The #Ravens have made a big trade, sending Hollywood Brown to the #AZCardinals, source said,— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2022
The Ravens received the Cardinals' No. 23 pick in the first round of Thursday night's NFL Draft in exchange for Brown and the No. 100 pick in the third round. The trade reunites Brown with former Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray.
Let’s run it back! Hollywood to the desert… Y’all welcome my boy! @Primetime_jet 🔥🥋🚀— Kyler Murray (@K1) April 29, 2022
Let’z Get It Gang ❤️💯 https://t.co/UQrdZAvNsb— Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) April 29, 2022
Brown spent three seasons with Baltimore after being drafted by the team in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The Hollywood, Florida native started all 16 games for the Ravens last season and recorded a career-high 1,008 receiving yards and caught six touchdowns. He has started a total of 41 games in his NFL career.
Brown scored 17 total total touchdowns in two seasons with the Sooners and racked up over 1,300 receiving yards in 2018 as a First-Team All-American.
