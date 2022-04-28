 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2022 NFL Draft: Former OU football stars Marquise Brown, Kyler Murray reunited in Cardinals-Ravens trade

  • Updated
  • 0
Murray and Brown

Redshirt junior quarterback Kyler Murray celebrates with junior wide receiver Marquise Brown after a touchdown in the game against West Virginia Nov. 23.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Baltimore Ravens have traded former Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to the Arizona Cardinals, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Ravens received the Cardinals' No. 23 pick in the first round of Thursday night's NFL Draft in exchange for Brown and the No. 100 pick in the third round. The trade reunites Brown with former Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray. 

Brown spent three seasons with Baltimore after being drafted by the team in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The Hollywood, Florida native started all 16 games for the Ravens last season and recorded a career-high 1,008 receiving yards and caught six touchdowns. He has started a total of 41 games in his NFL career. 

Brown scored 17 total total touchdowns in two seasons with the Sooners and racked up over 1,300 receiving yards in 2018 as a First-Team All-American. 

Newsletters

Tags

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

Load comments