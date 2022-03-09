Second Wind Coffeehouse to host outdoor art festival showcasing young artists' works

Second Wind Coffeehouse is hosting an outdoor art festival Thursday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 pm.
12 young artists will be displaying their art on tables outside the coffeehouse. A wide array of art will be presented, from paintings to photography to candles. There will also be live music.
While Second Wind has always been a place for creative expression, this type of festival will be the first of its kind.
Susan Schroeder is chair of the Second Wind board as well as the student faculty advisor and an elder in First Presbyterian Church, Second Wind’s biggest partner. She said that the support of local artists has always been part of Second Wind.
“Supporting students and their self-expression has been one of the founding principles of Second Wind,” Schroeder said. “That's part of the outreach and hospitality that is fundamental to what Second Wind is and does.”
Second Wind is a nonprofit focused on hospitality and inclusivity that calls itself “the living room on campus corner.” It’s different from many places in that artists are not required to pay the venue to display their work.
Becoming involved with Second Wind is a process that is easy and encouraged by the coffeehouse. Schroeder said that Second Wind does a lot of outreach, to neighboring businesses, unhoused community members, and international students, but they are always welcome to more involvement.
“How do you get involved at Second Wind?” Schroeder said. “Basically, you walk in the door and you're welcome.”
Emily Tucker, a senior at the University of Oklahoma, is the Community Outreach Director at Second Wind. She does not want finances to keep people away from attending the festival.
“If you don't think you'll have the ability to support these artists financially by buying their work, still come,” Tucker said. “You’ll see all of these amazing artists and all the things that they've made. … It's still good to support folks on social media by giving them a follow and getting to know the art community better, because these people work so hard.”
Schroeder said that her favorite element of the event is that those involved are just beginning their journey.
“These are students that are really willing to try new things, that are very hopeful, very fresh new artists, just getting started.”
The event will take place right outside Second Wind on Campus Corner from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 pm on Thursday, March 10. For those who want to get coffee inside, masks are required while in the building.
