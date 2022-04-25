OU's annual Crimson and Queens drag show to return in person

Crimson & Queens, OU’s annual drag show, returns in person on Thursday, April 28.
The show includes performers in various types of drag, a live Q&A and guest queens Utica and Crystal Methyd, previous performers on the TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race. Last year, the performance was live-streamed.
Jerry Lessley, organizer and founder of Crimson & Queens, said since drag has hit the mainstream, people are realizing more and more that drag is welcoming and can be enjoyed by everyone.
“I’m truly one of the happiest when I am just sitting at a drag show watching a performance,” Lessley said. “To be able to see that (the drag show) again on campus with our other students is so much better.”
Lessley founded the show in 2017 and since then it has grown into the big campus event it is today with the help of campus partners such as the Gender + Equality Center, the Union Programming Board, the Student Government Association, the Student Alumni Board and the Campus Activities Council’s Speakers Bureau.
“On top of people being interested in drag in general, I think our show provides a cool, unique and special experience for the local community and that's helped it grow into what it is today,” Lessley said.
Lessley said the performances will subvert expectations of what drag is set by RuPaul’s Drag Race.
“There's so many more types of drag and drag performers than the ones just featured on (Rupaul’s) Drag Race. So I think we have a really cool opportunity that we try to take advantage of, to showcase those different styles and to showcase that we have an incredible amount of talent in the region,” Lessley said.
In terms of representation, the modern gay rights movement was started by transgender women of color who identified as drag queens, and without them, this community would not be able to do what it does today, Lessley said.
“Anytime we’re able to come together and have this display in the celebration of queer joy, that’s super important for the queer community especially,” Lessley said.
Since its founding, Crimson & Queens has become a staple part of campus events.
“It's something that you can just kind of see grow on its own and live on its own and just become like an actual part of campus. Because I think ‘Oh, you're able to put on a drag show like this, that's incredible.’ But seeing it become a staple event is so wild to think about.”
Lessley said Crimson & Queens try to showcase local talent and encourage people to support local drag shows.
“(The support) shows that the community is still here and providing a welcoming environment for their students … which I think people don’t expect,” Lessley said.
As far as performances, Lessley said the performers are “wildly impressive.”
“The cast that we have lined up is so exciting,” Lessley said. “It’s going to be a well-rounded show. I think you'll laugh, you'll cry, you’ll Venmo them all your money, it’ll be a fantastic time.”
Crimson & Queens is at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 28 at the McCasland Field house. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and general admission is free with an OU ID.
Tickets are $30 for non-OU students and are available on the Gender + Equality Center’s website. OU student VIP tickets are $25 and non-OU student VIP tickets are $75. VIP includes a meeting and picture with Utica and Crystal Methyd and reserved seating close to the stage.
“I don't think at any point, you're remotely close to even thinking about being bored. I hope everyone is going to have an amazing time and I feel very confident that they will,” Lessley said.
