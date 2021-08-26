Norman Firehouse Art Center to celebrate 50th anniversary with art festival offering hands-on projects, demonstrations

The Norman Firehouse Art Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary with its “Back to the Arts” event, featuring live demonstrations and creative projects for participants of all ages.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet faculty from the center and discuss classes, techniques and art forms with its staff, all while getting hands-on experience in creating projects.
Participants can learn about techniques in jewelry, fused glass, painting and drawing. The event will also feature foil sculpting, mask making and frottage drawing to teach artistic techniques and encourage self expression.
Sculptor Richard McKown will also be at the event, working on his new sculpture, “Maddy,” in Lions Park.
The art center’s executive director Douglas Elder encouraged OU students to come to the event and try out all of their artistic opportunities.
“It can be difficult to take art classes at OU if you aren’t an art major, so we want to truly welcome all the OU students and faculty and let them know that this is a community arts center here for them,” Elder said.
Elder also said, by showing up to the event, you can be registered into raffles for free classes, supplies, aprons and many other prizes they are offering.
“The Firehouse believes that the arts are for everyone, and we hope that you will join us on this day of creativity,” according to the center’s website.
The event will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 4 at the Firehouse Art Center, 444 South Flood Avenue and will be open and free to the public.
“We’re truly asking everyone to bring their creative spirits, and make something with us,” Elder said.
